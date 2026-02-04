Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

We live in strange and interesting times, in which leaders of the left hope that migrants (who, of course, will not be Cuban, Ukrainian, or Venezuelan) replace, literally, white people.

The Spanish MEP and leader of Podemos, Irene Montero, celebrated the dramatic regularization of illegal immigrants wanted by Pedro Sánchez’s government as a “victory". The measure will benefit at least half a million illegal immigrants. An enormous figure for a very old population of 49 million Spaniards, who in fact do not approve of the demographic invasion.

Granting citizenship to hordes of illegal immigrants coming from Africa and the Middle East is a threat to the whole of Europe as well.

Niall Ferguson will recall that the main reason for Brexit was immigration: “Many people in the United Kingdom looked at the refugee crisis in Europe and thought: ‘If these people get German passports, they will come to Great Britain and we will not be able to stop them.’ This was a fundamental issue for voters, and legitimately so, because the Germans had opened the doors to a vast influx from the Muslim world. If you looked at these things from the United Kingdom the reaction was: wait a moment, what happens if they arrive here?"

German journalist Jochen Bittner, writing in The New York Times, also explained that Brexit gained momentum with Angela Merkel’s decision: “At the end of 2015, the Leave campaign began posting billboards showing the exodus of Syrian refugees and others from Balkan countries, using slogans like ‘Breaking Point’ and ‘Take Back Control.’ With Merkel favoring an open-door policy, the message struck millions of concerned Britons and Europeans. It was during this period that support for Brexit began to strengthen."

With these insane immigration policies they will end up destroying the European Union.

Montero went so far as to call for the replacement of Spaniards with immigrants: “I hope that we can sweep this country clean of fascists and racists with migrants," she exclaimed, defending the “replacement theory."

Montero was speaking at a Podemos rally (a party sympathetic to Hamas, Maduro, and Iran) in Zaragoza as part of the campaign for the Aragon regional elections on February 8, and she asked “please, migrant and racialized people," do not “leave us alone with so many fascists."

“We have obtained the documents, regularization now. And now we are trying to obtain citizenship or to change the law so that they can vote, obviously. We hope, with the theory of replacement, to be able to sweep this country clean of fascists and racists with migrants, with workers. Of course, I want there to be a replacement - a replacement of fascists, a replacement of racists - and that we can do it with the workers of this country, whatever the color of their skin, whether they are Chinese, Black, mixed-race, with all the workers of this country."

Despite having one of the lowest birth rates in the world, Spain has just reached a population of 49,442,844 inhabitants, a historical record, thanks to the increase in immigration. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), this demographic growth is due to the increase in individuals born abroad currently residing in Spain, in contrast with the decrease in the number of inhabitants born in the country.

ABC writes: “The foreign population will grow 20 times faster than the Spanish population."

In 1990, Muslims in Spain numbered 100,000. In 2010, the number reached 1.5 million. In 2017, two million. In 2025, two and a half million. This is a growth of 1,900 percent in just 27 years. And in the future? 11 million within another generation.

Spain must accept 191,000 immigrants every year from now until 2050 if it wants to compensate for the ongoing population collapse, according to the document Spain 2050 presented by Prime Minister Sánchez, who has begun the work with the first 500,000 naturalized illegal immigrants. “We will have to welcome and integrate hundreds of thousands of immigrants from now until 2050," the report states, also considering the reception of a larger volume. “If we accept 255,000 people per year, the decline of the working-age population would be 1.8 million people, instead of the 3.7 million expected with a migratory balance of 191,000."

According to estimates by the think tank Funcas, cited by La Gaceta, the number of irregular immigrants increased from about 107,000 in 2017 to nearly 840,000 in 2025, an increase of almost 685 percent.

Impressive are the words of Rafael Bardaji, former national security adviser to Spanish Prime Minister José María Aznar:

“In 1996, Spain had 542,314 registered foreigners. Most came from Northern European countries and the United Kingdom - retirees with dual residence who came to enjoy long stays or retirement in the benefits of the Spanish climate. In 2004, when the Socialist Party returned to power, the foreign population had multiplied sixfold, reaching 3 million. From 2004 onward, with very few exceptions linked to the deep economic crisis generated by the Socialist government of Rodríguez Zapatero, immigration continued to grow. The last census of 2022 places it at over 5.5 million (12 percent of the total population), and estimates for 2024 range from 6.5 million to 7.5 million, 15 percent of the population.

"The infamous Arab and Muslim route has shifted from the Middle East to the West with the acquiescence of timid conservatives and the complacency of an infantile and nihilistic left. Today, Barcelona looks more like Tangier than Copenhagen or Milan. In Spain, Spanish women have a fertility rate of 1.1 children, Moroccan women have 3.4. Not far from now, there will be more worshippers in mosques on Fridays than Catholics at Mass on Sundays."

A few days ago Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise and head of the French left, invited his party to demonstrate “its ability to embody the new France, the France of the Great Replacement, the France of the generation that replaces another because it has always been so since the dawn of time." He also stated: “We do not speak enough Arabic in France."

Le Figaro just reported: “Six out of ten new French citizens are of African origin."

In the Paris region, the ten most given male baby names are, in order: Mohamed, Adam, Ibrahim, Isaac, Imran, Ismaël, Amir, Issa, Yanis, and Rayan. For girls: Nour, Lina, Aya, Inaya, Fatoumata, Sofia, Aïcha, Alya, Sarah, and Yasmine.

Muslim women in France have a fertility rate of 2.73 children, double that of native French women, according to a study published in Causeur.

And yet the "grand remplacement" was a fascist fantasy. What do Americans think when reading these numbers?

Philosopher Peter Boghossian explains it to Le Figaro:

“Before coming to France, I was at a dinner and when I said I would be coming here, several people replied: ‘Why are you doing it? It doesn’t matter. Don’t go. France is lost.’ I think many Americans, from the center to the right, do not believe that France will still exist at the end of the century. If a society does not want to fight for what it considers important, then it deserves what happens to it. We can do a few thought experiments. Imagine that all the inhabitants of Uganda settle in Belgium: will Belgium be the same in fifty years? No. Okay. Now imagine that all the Swedes, except those from Malmö, move to Uganda and Ugandans become a minority. What will it be like in fifty years?

"These are legitimate questions. More than 1 percent of the French population is made up of illegal immigrants. This represents 700,000 people. You have no idea who these people are. It is completely insane. It is a cultural suicide. University professor Gad Saad calls it ‘suicidal empathy.’ The denial is immense. That is why many Americans think you are finished."

Merry Hermanus, an official of the Socialist Party in Brussels, revealed: “What would the Socialist Party be without the mosques? Less than 10 percent. The Socialist Party obtained 23 percent in the last elections. Without North Africans it is worth 8."

What the Socialists have done in Brussels they want to replicate everywhere, from Spain to France to Italy, with the unconditional surrender of the Democratic Party to the demographically profitable crescent.

At the municipal council of Molenbeek, one of the municipalities of the Brussels region, the interim mayor and socialist councilor Saliha Raïss said: “Do women with veils bother you? Then leave!".

When the French writer Renaud Camus, who coined the expression “Great Replacement," was supposed to walk through the streets of the Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse, the mayor Emir Kir, a socialist of Turkish origin who denies the Armenian genocide, issued an ordinance banning the demonstration:

“Saint-Josse symbolizes the Great Enrichment, not the Great Replacement."

Let us look at the data, which date back several years. Saint-Josse is already 49 percent Islamic. Replacement accomplished.

They have turned the fears of the “Great Replacement" into victory reports.

For years, the left said that the expression “Great Replacement" was a right-wing conspiracy theory and now shifts the debate to the taboo of “remigration."

For me, who does not believe in conspiracies, the definition given by Michel Houellebecq therefore applied: “I was very shocked that it was called a ‘theory.’ It is not a theory, it is a fact."

The left is now converted to a ruthless operation of social and political engineering disguised as humanitarianism and to an imperative of self-replacement addressed to native populations, while they-the cosmopolitan elites-preserve their privileges and enclaves.

Their slogan is: “Replace yourselves". Second person plural.