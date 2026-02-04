This past week we were given a stark reminder of how Israel has lost the bipartisan support of the Democratic Party, nothing new here. Brett McGurk, a senior adviser to former Democratic President Joe Biden, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu suggested during a recent press conference that the partial US weapons embargo imposed by the Biden Democratic administration was among the factors that contributed to IDF soldiers being killed and wounded in action during the October 7th war against Hamas.

McGurk claimed that Biden’s “commitment to Israel's security was unwavering throughout the crisis". However a simple fact-check shows that: Biden imposed a partial arms embargo on Israel; halted the transfer of D9 bulldozers (a critical component of urban warfare in the Gaza front) that Israel had already paid for. As a result, Merkava tanks and self-propelled Howitzers were sent on missions to “soften" forward enemy positions with limited ammunition payloads due to the American embargo, resulting in IDF soldiers being exposed to unnecessary risk. The Biden administration put counterproductive public pressure on Israel enabling Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to believe that he could stretch out hostage negotiations for years. Biden opposed the assassination of Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah. The list goes on and on.

Within today’s Democratic Party, however, Jew haters and antisemites are mainstream, NYC Mamdani being only the most recent example of today’s antisemitic Democratic leadership.

Alongside the Democratic Party veering into open anti-Semitism and opting to end bipartisan support for Israel, there has also been a parallel shift and erosion of support for Israel among young Republicans that needs to be acknowledged. Hostility within the Republican Party toward the US-Israel alliance has been strengthened by underlying trends of Christian nationalism. It has become impossible not to notice the right wing influencers-led by Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens-who have been given wide mainstream and social media exposure, and have successfully poisoned the minds of young Republicans and future Republican leaders who spend hours and hours per day on social media and are swayed by content that is purposely produced to elicit anti-Jewish and anti-Israel positions. In a recent Pew survey, half of Republicans under the age 50 expressed an unfavorable view of Israel.

According to these influencers of hate, much of their ideas and way of thinking that they express can be easily found in the “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion"; according to these influencers, Jews have been behind every left-wing cause and degenerate social trend since Marx launched his assault on Western civilization.

They claime thata Jews bankrolled the civil rights movement, which destroyed the Constitution, championed open borders and the resulting demographic transformation of America, are responsible for the soft-on-crime policies that have ruined countless American cities. Jewish intellectuals devised and promoted communism, psychoanalysis, sexual liberation, feminism, critical theory, multiculturalism, and a host of other corrosive ideologies that have rotted the American mind and destroyed the fabric of American society.

Tucker Carlson has claimed that the Israelis are to blame for 9/11. At the very least, Tucker Carlson has suggested, that Israel had foreknowledge of the attack but kept quiet as they wanted the United States to get ensnared in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Jewish control of the media and Hollywood allows them to deceive honest Christian Republicans. This “new-old" world view has been summarized by the evolutionary antisemitic psychologist Kevin MacDonald who attributes nefarious influence to the Jews; According to MacDonald, American society has not committed societal suicide, it was killed by the Jews.

The logical extension of this line of thinking goes one step further and claims that the nefarious influence attributed to Jews is not confined to American domestic policy. The Israelis, in cahoots with American Jews here at home, have hijacked American foreign policy to advance their Jewish interests on America’s expense.

In the coming years, it will become increasingly difficult to achieve the level of backing Israel has taken for granted from the Republican Party in recent years.

President Trump as a Republican leader has immense influence on the direction of the Republican Party in the coming years and can have a significant role in containing the spread of antisemitic and anti-Israel attitudes among young Republicans. President Trump continues to maintain the political support not only of conservative elite circles, but equally important among the average Republican, young and old, who aspire to make America a nation based on traditional values.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has over the past two years elevated to an unprecedented level Israel’s standing in the current Republican administration by successfully sustaining a close strategic relationship with President Trump and his advisors. This access can be used get Republican leaders to consider effective measures aimed at containing and delegitimizing the worst expressions of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment among young Republicans.

The State of Israel has to initiate social media campaigns targeting millions of Christian believers by deploying internet based technologies to make the virtual world more pro-Israel. For Christians, standing with Israel is not about endorsing every policy or decision by the Israeli government, it is about aligning oneself with God who has chosen to bless, as written repeatedly in the scriptures, the Jews and the nation of Israel. It is about refusing to hate whom God has chosen to bless. Nations as well as individuals are judged by how they treat God’s chosen people, the Jewish nation. Christian support for Israel is theological, not political or swayed by anti-Semitic influencers spreading their false messianic messages.

To stand with Israel and the Jews, is to stand with the truthfulness of God’s promises. Christian Republicans, young and old, who take the Bible seriously are natural partners to ensure that the Republican Party will not go in the direction of the Democratic Party, and instead sustain their biblical responsibility towards Jews and the State of Israel.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.

To contact: medconf@gmail.com, Website: www.ronjager.com.