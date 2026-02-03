A large fire broke out on Tuesday morning in a market in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

According to local media, the inferno broke out at approximately 10:30 local time in the Jannat Abbad market in western Tehran.

Social media videos show a large plume of smoke over the area. Anti-regime news outlet Mamlekate reported that an explosion was heard as the fire began.

According to a Fire Department spokesman, crews from ten fire stations were deployed to the scene. He noted that the flames were under control and there was no concern of them spreading to nearby buildings.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.