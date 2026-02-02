Some time ago, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Sharia in Minnesota":

“The land of 10,000 lakes and that welcoming attitude we call ‘Minnesota Nice’ is becoming a window on America’s potential future. Here in Minneapolis, one of the country’s most livable cities, Muslim activists are introducing an element that is anything but pleasant. The troubling episodes began when taxi drivers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport-three-quarters of whom are Muslim-started refusing to transport passengers with alcohol. A woman returning from France with wine was turned away by five taxis in a row. Refusals now number 100 per month, and heated discussions have erupted.

"The Metropolitan Airports Commission proposed a pilot project with lights to indicate which taxi drivers would accept passengers with alcohol. The proposal, later abandoned, would have marked the first time a U.S. government agency officially recognized Sharia and distinguished individuals who observe it from those who do not. Then some Muslim cashiers at Target stores began refusing to scan pork-based products, like bacon and pepperoni pizza, insisting that other cashiers or customers do it themselves. These events suggest a broader strategy."

Minneapolis is the closest thing America has conceived to Scandinavian social democracy: a social project in the deep North made of bike paths, recycled materials, and courteous contracts-a welfare nirvana where the forced marriage between Islam and the Western way of life is the rule.

In Minneapolis, the Trump administration has just delivered the hardest blow to illegal immigration and the double tragedy has been consummated. The media narrative shows us only good immigrants and activists against the bad president. The true story is a bit more complicated.

Two years ago, the state of Minnesota introduced its new flag.

Gone are the European settlers who drained the swamps and built civilization with calloused hands and wooden churches. Replaced by an abstract shape that seems taken from an Islamic prayer rug.

Then Minneapolis became the first city in America to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer five times a day starting at 5 a.m. It then unanimously decided to amend the noise ordinance.

Progressivism, steeped in ethical relativism indebted to thinkers like Derrida and Foucault, confuses tolerance with submission, allowing pre-modern religious norms to dictate the rhythm of civil coexistence.

It is a Trojan horse strategy, where multiculturalism serves as the breach.

The West, in its universalist hubris, imports incompatible paradigms, believing that liberal democracy can digest everything, like an omnivorous Leviathan.

Trump has just taken the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos to declare that Western civilization must defend itself from an existential attack: “The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the West cannot mass-import foreign cultures that have never succeeded in building a successful society of their own. The explosion of prosperity and progress that built the West did not derive from our tax cuts. Ultimately, it derived from our very special culture. This is the precious heritage that America and Europe have in common."

The activist and Somali-born writer Ayaan Hirsi Ali declared: “The situation in Minnesota reveals a subversive program in the United States to transform and Islamize it using American institutions and the American vocabulary of civil rights."

Long a refuge for progressives (Minnesota is the only state not to have voted for Reagan in 1984), the city radicalized after George Floyd’s death in May 2020, killed right there. Riots, calls to “defund" the police, and a wave of violence transformed its image as a social-democratic paradise into an urban nightmare. Since the mid-2010s, murders have increased by 110 percent.

Minneapolis has acquired a new nickname: “Murderapolis."

The Somali community-10 percent of Minneapolis’s total population according to the American Community Survey-has meanwhile gained decisive electoral influence. Fleeing the civil war of the 1990s, then the jihadist chaos of the 2000s, these migrants rebuilt a life in the skyscrapers of Cedar-Riverside, a neighborhood also known as “Little Mogadishu" or “West Bank" (a play on Israel's 'West Bank' bordering the Jordan), because it borders the Mississippi River.

For months, Minnesota has been at the center of the corruption scandal over services provided to help the elderly, drug addicts, disabled, and mentally ill find housing. Hundreds of millions of dollars were stolen from welfare by Somali NGOs.

In one case, they recruited children of Somali parents for autism therapy services, even if the child had no autism diagnosis, facilitating fraudulent claims. Parents received monthly kickbacks ranging from $300 to $1,500 per child.

Part of the funds ended up in the hands of al-Shabaab, Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Somalia, with the result that Minnesota’s good, tolerant, and generous taxpayers ended up serving as the main financiers of the terrorist group.

This is not ordinary corruption: it is asymmetric economic warfare conducted by clans using the public funds of the state hosting them.

In Minneapolis, the first street patrols have also appeared to enforce Sharia: no alcohol, no drugs, no mixing of sexes.

Here Sharia did not arrive with caliphal proclamations, but with Target cashiers refusing to touch bacon, taxi drivers dumping ladies with Bordeaux bottles as if they were radioactive, nighttime patrols patrolling sidewalks to prevent men and women from looking at each other too long.

As Barbara Jordan, the African-American congresswoman and civil rights pioneer who chaired the Clinton-era Immigration Reform Commission, argued, assimilation breaks down when numbers accumulate: when they are 1 or 2 percent you can integrate them, when they reach 10 or 20 percent, society implodes. And when migrant communities can mass-import their own relatives through the so-called “family preference program," the result is ghettoized enclaves where newcomers can pretend to still live at home, only with a colder climate and more generous welfare networks.

That is why Denmark-which liberals like only when it opposes Trump on Greenland-announced that in high-density migrant neighborhoods it will limit the number of “non-Western" residents. Too many non-Western foreigners “increase the risk of the birth of parallel religious and cultural societies." The Danish government has classified 30 suburbs inhabited mostly by foreigners of Muslim religion.

Minneapolis has come under the scrutiny of American intelligence for the first wave of Americans joining al-Shabaab, the Somali franchise of al Qaeda. It is from here that the first American suicide bomber, Shirwa Ahmed, came. Douglas McCain, the first American killed while fighting with the Islamic State, had studied in New Hope, not far from Minneapolis.

There were three terrorists from Minnesota in the commando group that in 2013 besieged the Westgate Mall in Nairobi, killing 67 people. The largest contingent of American ISIS volunteers departed from Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church of San Giovanni in Minneapolis is now a mosque.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Somali-born essayist, this week explains that clan cultures do not dissolve in the American melting pot. They replicate, they shield themselves, suck up resources, and wait for the host to weaken to take over.

If it is in Minneapolis that they want to realize a new version of the American dream, I would say it will not end well. Here Third World does not impose itself by force, but insinuates itself through rights, accommodations and demography. “Minnesota Nice" tolerates, welcomes, modifies norms so as not to offend, resists: but at what price?

Minneapolis has become the trophy of an ideological surrender: America’s most “inclusive" city is the most segregated, the most infiltrated by Islamist networks, and the most drained by fraudulent welfare.

But liberals who whistle against ICE do not want to talk about this.

Minneapolis represents the vanguard of something, and the rest of America and the West will have to choose: adapt or resist. And in this case, not to Trump, but to self-destruction.

But I am starting to think that for those who believe “fascism" has returned to the West, even ending their days in a horrible Somali slum made of full veils, segregation, adhan broadcast from loudspeakers installed on old churches converted into mosques, halal butchers, and front NGOs that suck money from taxpayers, all in all, is fine with them.

But when they wake up at 5 a.m. to the muezzin’s cry and Islamized schools, are forced to eschew alcohol and non halal purchases, and more, let them remember that it was not Trump who imposed it on them. It was they themselves, with their false “tolerance," who handed over the keys to the city.