ישיבת הממשלה בקריית שמונה איתי בית און, לע"מ; סטילס: מעיין טואף

At the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and led by Ministers Smotrich, Elkin, and Wasserlauf, the government has approved an immediate complementary plan for the rehabilitation and demographic growth of the border-fence communities: Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, and Metula.

The plan aims to provide immediate assistance to local authorities and benefit the residents and businesses in the urban area, as the first step toward strengthening the region and establishing long-term engines of economic and demographic growth. Simultaneously, a broad strategic plan is underway for the rehabilitation and growth of the entire region.

Key components of the plan:

Assistance to local businesses and grants for the residents: Providing a grant (via a digital wallet) to be redeemed at local businesses in the area as a supportive measure for the regional economy.

Demographic Growth and Housing: Dedicated budgets to strengthen the young population, branding the region as an attractive residential destination, and renovating buildings for recreational and community use.

Economic Acceleration: Establishing dedicated wage subsidy programs for employees in high-tech and advanced industry, and grants for development expenses in industrial zones within border communities.

Health and Transportation: Establishing a medical emergency center and a specialist clinic in Kiryat Shmona, and examining the feasibility of operating and subsidizing regular flights from the Kiryat Shmona airstrip to central Israel.

University Town: A plan to integrate the city of Kiryat Shmona with Tel-Hai University, including the relocation of academic buildings into the city to create an urban student experience.

The plan will be overseen by a team of Directors-General, headed by the Acting Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office and including the Director-Generals of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of the Negev and Galilee, and the head of the "Northern Momentum" authority, to remove hurdles and ensure rapid implementation on the ground.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Kiryat Shmona is the pillar of the Galilee Panhandle. We are bringing an immediate plan for the rehabilitation, development, and growth of Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, and Metula. This will be reflected in the distribution of grants to businesses and residents, and the allocation of greater resources for housing, industry, medicine, transportation, and academia - and that is only the first step. The government is committed not only to the development of the North, but also to ensuring the security of the residents. There is no containment or leniency; we are acting against every threat in real-time and on an ongoing basis - and we will continue to do so."