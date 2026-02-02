On the day Rabbi Moshe Hershkowitz passed away, his family was packing boxes.

For 13 years, Moshe fought a heroic battle against severe illness. Three times a week, he endured dialysis. Gangrene claimed his leg piece by piece, leading to a major amputation just weeks ago. The crushing medical costs left the family with no choice: they sold their apartment, the only home the children had ever known, to pay the debts.

They were moving to a ground-floor rental because Moshe could no longer climb stairs.

By midday, the apartment was empty. Their life’s belongings were loaded onto a truck. Then, the phone rang.

At the dialysis center, after a routine treatment, Moshe had collapsed. Medical teams fought for 40 minutes to resuscitate him.

While doctors tried to save their father, the Hershkowitz children stood frozen. The moving truck remained full and unattended. The apartment they had sold was no longer theirs. The new rental had not yet been finalized.

In 40 minutes, 6 children lost their father and their home.

Today, a young widow is left to pick up the pieces. She is struggling to feed and shelter 6 grieving children.

No father.

No permanent home.

No financial safety net.

The community is rallying to help, but the immediate needs are overwhelming. They need funds for rent, food, and basic stability while they sit Shiva and try to survive this tragedy.

This family cannot wait. Every day without shelter, every meal uncertain, every night wondering where they'll sleep tomorrow-this is the new reality for 6 children who simply lost their father.

Please, don't let them face this alone.

Donate here to provide immediate shelter and stability for the Hershkowitz orphans