851 people already understood this. They donated $34,324 so far. But R' Yosef Kornblit from Yerushalayim still needs $40,676 more - and time is running out.

Three envelopes are lying on the kitchen table

R' Yosef Kornblit - a Yirei Shamayim raising 15 children with Emunah lives in a 40-square-meter apartment in Yerushalayim. Eight are already married. He did it somehow, with siyata d'Shmaya.

Then came three engagement announcements. One after the other.

Three simchos. Three chuppahs waiting to happen. And crushing debt that makes even the most basic wedding impossible.

Not talking about flowers or music here. Talking about a hall. Meals. Basic clothing. The absolute minimum for a chuppah with kavod.

The calendar doesn't wait

This Wednesday - the first wedding takes place.

Not next month. Not when the money comes in. This Wednesday.

The family is already drowning in debt. There's no time to wait, no time to plan, no option to postpone.

The math is simple

Goal needed: $75,000

Already raised: $34,324

Still missing: $40,676

851 people already stepped in. Each one understood that when a father of 15 can't afford even the simplest wedding for his children - it's time to act.

This is your zechus

Three children waiting for their chuppah.

Three homes about to be built in Klal Yisrael.

One father who cannot do this alone.

The mitzvah of Hachnasas Kallah - not once, but three times.

The need is real. The deadline is Wednesday. The zechus is eternal.

