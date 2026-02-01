Rabbi Yissachar Dov Biderman, the Lelov Rebbe, passed away this afternoon (Sunday) after collapsing in the mikveh (ritual bath) of the Hasidic community on Tzefania Street in Jerusalem. He was 84 years old.

The gabbaim (attendants), who were waiting for him at the entrance, noticed that the Rebbe had been inside for an unusually long time. When they entered the facility, they found him unconscious.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics who were called to the scene carried out prolonged resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately forced to pronounce his death.

The Rebbe was born in Tel Aviv and was the son of the Lelov Rebbe, Rabbi Moshe Mordechai of Lelov, of blessed memory. After the passing of his brother, the Lelov Rebbe Rabbi Avraham Shlomo of Lelov, he was crowned as his successor and led his study hall, “Kedushat Mordechai Lelov," on Bar-Ilan Street in Jerusalem.

His passing occurred exactly two days before the yahrzeit of his brother, who passed away on the 16th of Shevat, 5760 (2000).