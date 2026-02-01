The two masked individuals carried out the robbery at a jewelry store in a commercial area of Richmond, a usually quiet suburb in west London.

Footage recorded in real time shows the suspects arriving at the store armed with hammers, smashing the display window, and grabbing valuable jewelry.

Eyewitnesses said that several employees attempted to resist the robbers, but the suspects continued with the robbery and quickly escaped on foot.

The incident took place in full view of passersby on a crowded street during the morning hours, and parts of it were captured on video.

Local police have opened an investigation, are collecting footage from security cameras in the area, and are conducting searches to locate the suspects. At this time, no arrests have been reported.

No injuries were reported, but heavy damage was caused to the store’s frontage. Security forces remained at the scene for several hours to gather evidence and reassure the public.