The Iranian Regime will fall. It is not a question of if but a question of when. They have been the chief sponsor of Terrorism for 47 long years. Their list of Evil grows longer by the day. On October 23, 1983, they killed 241 American Servicemen in Beirut via their proxy Hezbollah. In 1992, they killed 29 at the Israeli Embassy in Argentina. On July 18, 199,4 they killed 85 people at the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires. In 1996, they killed 19 American Servicemen in the Khobar Towers bombing. In 2012, they killed six Israelis via Hezbollah in the Bulgaria bus bombing. More recently, they have attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump. On January 13, 2026 they murdered 30,000 of their own people. Regime change is not optional it is mandatory.

It is important to review how the Shah of Iran came to power to understand how it may play out now. Although the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was placed on the throne in 1941 by Anglo-Soviet actions to prevent a Nazi takeover of Iran, he solidified his power in 1953 via a coup d’état orchestrated by the CIA, dubbed “Operation Ajax". Similarly, now, regime change has to occur via an internal uprising. Operation Midnight Hammer, which President Trump led on June 22nd, 2025, and destroyed Iran’s three most dangerous nuclear facilities, primed the Ayatollahs for a fall. The ongoing economic collapse and water shortages have sped up the pace of their final chapter.

Because there is no daylight between the Israeli and American Intelligence Services, thanks to President Trump, I believe this will happen soon. It is worth recalling that Israel was able to infiltrate the highest levels of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on July 31, 2024, when they assassinated theHead of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran in an IRGC guest house. One does not pull off something of this magnitude unless one has compromised the IRGC. Two dozen senior Intelligence and Military officials were arrested. The bombing of other Iranian nuclear sites, the destruction of Iran’s missile capability and production centers, and the targeted removal of political and military leadership will enable defectors in the IRGC to wage a coup d’état. All of this has to be well coordinated between Israeli and American Intelligence services.

Iran is at the tipping point. With President Trump’s leadership and track record, this will not be as hard as one might think. The head of the snake that has brought so much destruction to the world will finally be decapitated. Only President Trump can make this happen.