Are those the best we’ve got over in Minneapolis? Or is this as good as it gets?

I am not persuaded that the rioting by the burghers against ICE is for the love of illegal immigrants.

Follow the money.

That is number one. Number two. Follow the media. Together they amount to the singular rage to dump Trump, by hook or by crook.

Call it what it is…insurrection. Defined as “A violent uprising against an authority or government," and it sure looks like that to me.

How about you?

At this point there can be no doubt that the Democrats are prepared to stomp and holler however long it takes to get their way.

They have been at this tantrum for more than a decade, and for them, the end can’t come soon enough.

Pray that Trump gets to finish his term.

The Don Lemon Affaire typifies just how perfectly the media play their role in keeping the American People dancing in the dark.

Take, for example, how they play it in Israel, where they show the IDF responding, but keep hidden the terrorists who started it all.

So what we get is half the story.

Yes, half the story that fits to print.

Same deal with Don Lemon, who is shown as being part of the mob that swarmed those worshipers at that church.

According to the footage obtained by Megyn Kelly, and others, Don Lemon…finally arrested…was clearly an instigator.

He was not a reporter neutrally covering the event.

But that is what the Networks would have you believe, by cutting away from his words and deeds, which even show him handing out donuts and coffee to members of the mob.

Actual reporters do not do this.

How much longer will the media play us for fools? So long as we are willing to take it, I suppose.

Seems that half the country chooses to remain barefoot, gullible and clueless.

David Muir, anchor at ABC News, says how it is, so that is how it is.

It is?

Well, half of it, maybe. The other half is on the cutting room floor. This means that opinion is what we get instead of facts…leftist opinion.

Next, they will be blaming Trump for the weather.

Over at CBS, something good may be happening now that Bari Weiss has taken over the news department.

Meantime, President Trump needs to take to the air, to explain to the American People that he did not start the fire.

Biden did.

When he opened the door to 15 million illegal immigrants.

Thousands of whom are nested in Minneapolis.

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int'l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore.

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."