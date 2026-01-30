Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran is prepared to resume nuclear negotiations with the US, but warned that talks cannot proceed while Washington continues to threaten military action.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi said Iran is open to diplomacy but emphasized that the Trump administration must first halt threats of an attack.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that contacts with Iran may be underway. "I have had, and I am planning on it," Trump told reporters. He added, "Number one, no nuclear and number two, stop killing protesters."

Araghchi said there is currently no plan for direct talks with US officials, though Turkey and other countries are working to establish a framework for potential negotiations. He said discussions with Fidan included possible venues and agendas for talks with the Trump administration.

"I hope we can soon reach a clear framework that can guarantee dignified negotiations," Araghchi said, adding that any talks must be "fair and equitable" and that Iran needs to review the conditions and agenda in advance.

Araghchi stressed that Iran will not negotiate over its ballistic missile program and said the country is prepared for either outcome. "Iran is ready for both scenarios - war or diplomacy," he said.

Fidan said he had spoken at length with the White House envoy ahead of Araghchi’s visit and urged both sides to engage. "We call on the US and Iran to come to the negotiating table to resolve their issues," he said.