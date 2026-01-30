In accordance with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's policy, Police Commissioner Danny Levi instructed district commanders to take measures against mosques that operate loudspeakers at abnormally high volumes.

The instruction follows a large number of complaints to the police by citizens residing near mosques about the use of loudspeakers in a manner that disturbs their rest, in violation of the law to prevent noise pollution.

During one such enforcement operation to maintain quality of life and public order in the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva, officers operated after receiving reports from residents about abnormally loud noise stemming from the local mosque.

According to the police, upon the arrival of officers at the scene and following an inspection, it was determined that noise was being generated at a level exceeding what is permitted by law. Accordingly, a citation was issued for causing unreasonable noise, and those responsible at the site were instructed to act in accordance with legal requirements and to reduce the noise level.