Antisemitism in the heart of Krakow. Signs that recently appeared in the city center of Poland label IDF soldiers as "war criminals."

The signs were placed in front of a large shopping mall in the center of the city, a place where tens of thousands of people pass by every day.

The signs read, "All Israeli soldiers are war criminals. We don’t want you here" in Polish, Hebrew, and English. At the bottom of the sign, the IDF emblem appeared in the center of a circle with a line crossing through it.

Poland is one of the few countries in Europe that opposed the entry of immigrants into its territory, and there have not been many anti-Israel protests since the outbreak of the Gaza war. However, in recent months, antisemitic incidents have increased.

Earlier this week, one of the workers at the Krakow airport attacked a group of haredi tourists who were praying in the terminal, shouting at them, "Why are you coming here?" He even tried to physically assault one of the tourists.

A few months ago, where a student protest from Jagiellonian University took place in the city center, a sign reading "Jews to the gas" appeared. The sign was quickly removed, and the students' protest was dispersed by university officials and local police.