Now under construction in Netanya, The Grand is built around a rare idea in today’s market: resort-level living with a price tag that is surprisingly reasonable. Live like you’re on vacation, surrounded by the amenities and standards of an international lifestyle tower, at a level that undercuts comparable luxury options along Israel’s coastline.

Life Can Be So Good

The lifestyle complex reads like a private club: an outdoor pool with a separate toddler pool, shaded seating areas, landscaped gardens, a spa complex, a fully equipped gym, a stylish residents’ lounge, and a premium business lounge for meetings, remote work, or simply getting things done without leaving the building. The arrival experience continues the same story, anchored by a double-height, ultra-impressive lobby that sets a high bar from the moment you enter. In the words of interior designer Oshir Asaban, “I was given a free hand to translate the feeling of a luxury resort into every detail, with no shortcuts or compromises."

>> For full information while units are still available - click here

Open Sea Views, Expansive Residences

Part of The Grand’s appeal is visual; the 35-floor tower’s striking architecture delivers an international look that feels current, iconic, and unmistakably upscale.

From the 17th floor and up, open sea views take center stage and the residential concept becomes more elevated by design. Floors 17-28 feature mini-penthouses with 300 to 400-sq. foot balconies that pull the Mediterranean Sea right into your living space. From the 29th floor and up, The Grand introduces the Infinity Collection: large-scale apartments, expanded specification options, and balconies of at least 500 square feet, with magnificent sea views stretching to the horizon.

The “good life" continues inside the home, where the focus is on premium fit and finish. Apartments are offered with high-end specifications along with the opportunity to choose from a wide selection of brands and suppliers, a flexibility that matters to buyers who care about details and want the home to reflect their taste.

>> For full information while units are still available - click here

The Unique Value Story

Luxury is only half the conversation. The other half is value, and The Grand is unusually direct about it.

The project’s current promotion is presented as reflecting an approximately 20% lower price compared to apartment prices in towers in Ir Yamim, one of Netanya’s most established, prestigious neighborhoods. In that context, the headline number stands out: mini-penthouses (about 1,700 square feet plus an approximately 400-sq. foot balcony) starting from NIS 5.33 million. As one early buyer put it: “This is the dream combination - true luxury and real value - and you honestly don’t find it anywhere else."

The location is also part of the story, positioned at the meeting point of established seaside living and a fast-developing new urban district. The tower sits between Agamim and Ir Yamim, next to the new Tidhar Lagoon business complex, envisioned as a hub for cafés, restaurants, and boutique shops. It’s also positioned for everyday mobility, with excellent access to Highway 2 (the Coastal Highway). The area is also home to a vibrant English-speaking community, adding an easy sense of connection for many newcomers and second-home owners.

The Developer Behind the Dream

The Grand is being developed by Dar Nofarim, a privately owned family company established in 1995. Its portfolio includes thousands of residential units across dozens of projects, with some 500 apartments currently under construction and thousands more in planning stages. Dar Nofarim handles construction in-house, enabling closer oversight and consistency from start to finish. In several northern communities, Dar Nofarim-built apartments have been reselling on the second-hand market for as much as 20% above the going rate for comparable properties, a clear indication of the project quality and long-term demand for the company’s construction standard.

Dar Nofarim emphasizes that customer satisfaction has been a core value since the company’s earliest days, shaping its approach to planning, execution, and delivery.

>> For full information while units are still available - click here