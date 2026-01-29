In memory of 924 fallen soldiers who gave their lives defending Israel, a powerful mission is taking root in more than 20 locations across the nation. From Ein Hashlosha on the Gaza border to Rechan in the Shomron, from Negohot in the south to Afula in the north, orchards are being planted in their honor, creating a living legacy that will stand for generations.

Every week since the war, families and farmers have been returning to devastated border communities. Others are establishing new small farms across Israel. They're ready to rebuild, to plant, and to protect the land - even under threat. But they face a challenge: they need help planting the fruit trees that will secure their future.

Tu B'Shvat arrives in just 5 days. This is not merely a date on the calendar - it is the ideal time for planting, when the sap begins to rise in the trees and new life takes root. Farmers across Israel are preparing their fields right now, asking for partnership to plant the trees they desperately need.

These are not ordinary trees. Each tree planted in Israel fulfills Biblical commandments unique to the Land, like tithes and resting on the seventh year. Leading Jewish authorities, including Rav Yosef Efrati and Rav Yaakov Ariel, have ruled that those who help farmers plant fruit trees become full partners in these mitzvot.

As the Torah promises: "I will ordain My blessing for you" (Leviticus 25:21)

The scope of this planting mission spans the entire Land. Orchards are being established in Ein Hashlosha, where residents just returned home. In Nachal Oz and Kissufim on the Gaza border, where tanks still patrol. In Itamar, dedicated to the memory of Yehudah Dror Yahalom. In Efrat, honoring Roey Weiser. In Tkuma, Negohot, and Shomriya in the south. In Rechan, Malache Hashalom, and 25 Gvaot in the Shomron. In Chavat Tzur Harel near Oz, Avnei Chefetz, Tomer, and Rosh Tzurim. In Sdeh Yonatan near Maaleh Michmash. Even in Afula and Chava Ramatayim Tzofim.

This is not a small project. This is a national mission spanning vulnerable border areas, strategic hilltops in Judea and Samaria, and communities throughout Israel. Each location tells a story of resilience and renewal. Each tree planted is an act of faith in the future.

When you help plant trees this Tu B'Shvat, you receive:

• A personalized certificate recognizing your partnership with Israeli farmers and communities

• Partnership in the commandments connected to the Land of Israel

• Special gifts based on your tree planting, like beautiful necklaces and menorahs hand - crafted in Israel

• Tax - deductible donation (for US residents)

Unplanted land in Israel is at risk of being lost. But a tree in the ground says: Israel is here to stay. When farmers plant fruit trees in border areas and strategic locations, they are not just growing food - they are protecting sovereignty, creating jobs, strengthening communities, and building the future.

Many choose to plant trees in memory of loved ones, fallen soldiers, victims of terror, or to honor family milestones such as weddings, bar mitzvahs, births. Each tree becomes a living memorial - bearing fruit, sustaining life, and connecting generations to the Land.

With only 5 days remaining until Tu B'Shvat, farmers across all 20+ locations need to know now which trees they can plant. The window for ordering and planting is closing fast. Zo Artzeinu will work directly with the farmers in each community to ensure every tree ordered is planted in the right location, at the right time.

In a year when so many are returning and rebuilding, planting a fruit tree is one of the most powerful ways to help life take root again. To stand with the farmers in Ein Hashlosha and Rechan, in Negohot and Itamar. To fulfill the commandments unique to Eretz Yisrael. To honor the memory of 841 fallen heroes. To share in the blessing.

