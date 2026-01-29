A man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison at a US court for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist highly critical of Tehran.

Carlisle Rivera, 50, was arrested in November 2024 before carrying out the plan that the US Justice Department said was directed by the government of Iran.

Another man who pleaded guilty in the plot, Jonathan Loadholt, will be sentenced in April.

Alinejad, who left in Iran in 2009, is one of the most prominent dissident campaigners against Iranian authorities and for years has pushed for the abolition of the obligatory headscarf in Iran under the banner of "MyStealthyFreedom."

Following the sentencing, she called on the United States to "take action against (those) in power in Iran" and to arrest its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian authorities have denied any involvement in alleged plots targeting Alinejad.