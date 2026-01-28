___

Similarly, by the union of za and nukva of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah, there were created-as yesh from ayin-all the beings that were created in the World of Beriah, formed in the World of Yetzirah, and made in the World of Asiyah,

וְהִנֵּה, כְּמוֹ כֵן מִזִּיוּוּג זְעֵיר אַנְפִּין וְנוּקְבָא דִּבְרִיאָה־יְצִירָה־עֲשִׂיָּה נִבְרְאוּ מֵאַיִן לְיֵשׁ כָּל הַנִּבְרָאִים וְהַנּוֹצָרִים וְהַנַּעֲשִׂים,





As explained above, malchut of Atzilut as well as the union of za and nukva of Atzilut creates the souls and angels of the World of Beriah, creatures which are created in a manner of yesh. And as explained above, this comes about through the power of the Ein Sof and the kav that is vested in malchut in general and in the union of za and nukva in particular.

So, too, the union of za and nukva of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah results in the creation of the beings that pertain to these worlds (and, as the Alter Rebbe will conclude, here too there is a vestiture of a glimmer of the kav, the infinite Ein Sof-light).

by the light of the neshamah within them-for it (the neshamah) is Divinity of the kelim of the ten sefirot of malchut of Atzilut.

עַל־יְדֵי אוֹר הַנְּשָׁמָה שֶׁבְּתוֹכָן, שֶׁהִיא אֱלֹקוּת, מֵהַכֵּלִים דְּי' סְפִירוֹת דְּמַלְכוּת דַּאֲצִילוּת,

The ten kelim of malchut of Atzilut descend into the sefirot of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah to serve as the neshamah and Divinity of the sefirot of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah.

In it, within malchut of Atzilut, there is also present the radiance of the kav from the [infinite] Ein Sof-light,

וְגַם בְּתוֹכָהּ הֶאָרַת הַ"קַּו" דְּאוֹר־אֵין־סוֹף

Since the light of the kav is similar to its source, the Luminary, it can bring about the creation of yesh from ayin, as explained above.

which is vested in Atzilut as far as the Parsa, the curtain or veil that screens off Atzilut from Beriah, so that the light of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah will be utterly different from the essence of the G‑dly light in Atzilut.

הַמְלוּבָּשׁ בַּאֲצִילוּת עַד הַ"פַּרְסָא",

This radiance of the kav, that radiated in the kelim of the ten sefirot of malchut of Atzilut,

וְהֶאָרַת הַ"קַּו" שֶׁהָיָה מֵאִיר בַּכֵּלִים דְּי' סְפִירוֹת דְּמַלְכוּת

pierced the Parsa together with them and radiates in them-in the thirty kelim of malchut of Atzilut that becomes a neshamah for Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah-in Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah, just as in Atzilut itself.

בָּקַע הַ"פַּרְסָא" עִמָּהֶם, וּמֵאִיר בָּהֶם בִּבְרִיאָה־יְצִירָה־עֲשִׂיָּה כְּמוֹ בַּאֲצִילוּת מַמָּשׁ.

This aspect of the illumination of the kav that previously radiated within the kelim of Atzilut remains constant even beyond the Parsa between Atzilut and Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah that causes the light of the latter three worlds to be completely different from that of Atzilut.

For the thirty kelim of malchut of Atzilut pierce the Parsa and hence retain their Divine characteristics, becoming the light and soul of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah. The same is therefore true of the ray of the kav that is within them and thus also pierced the Parsa together with them so that it too radiates within the light of the soul of Beriah, Yetzirah, and Asiyah, thereby creating and animating the beings that populate those three worlds.