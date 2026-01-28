A new report from the Ministry of Religious Services, published today (Wednesday), indicates an overall increase of 6.41% in marriage registrations, with a special emphasis on regions severely affected in 2024 - the conflict zones in the north and south.

In Kiryat Shmona, which was directly impacted by the fighting and evacuated, there was a sharp increase in the number of couples registering for marriage - from only 39 couples in 2024 to 103 couples in 2025, a rise of 164%.

"The 2025 graph is a decisive answer," said the Director General of the Ministry of Religious Services, Yehuda Avidan. "If 2024 saw the break, 2025 is the year of resurrection. The trust of young couples in our future in Kiryat Shmona and the Eshkol region is the real national resilience."

The trend is similar in the southern region of Israel. The Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council recorded a 67% increase in marriage cases, and the Sdot Negev region showed significant recovery. "Young couples are not only returning to the settlements," the report states, "they are building their future there and breaking glasses under the chuppah again."

Nationally, the top five marriage registration offices in 2025 are: First place - Tel Aviv with 3,247 couples, second place - Jerusalem with 1,757 couples, third place - Shem with 1,744 couples, fourth place - Coastal Sharon with 1,572 couples, and fifth place - Ashdod with 1,407 couples.

Avidan added, "The Ministry of Religious Services leads in the government ministries' satisfaction survey. The results of the survey align with the public's choice to register for marriage with us due to the high quality and level of service."