תמרים מורעלים בשטחי מרעה בבקעה ללא קרדיט

A serious incident occurred in the Jordan Valley when residents of a farm near the community of Ro'i noticed a suspicious figure wandering through the grazing areas of a cattle herd.

According to the farmers, when they approached the individual, they identified her as an Israeli anarchist who was seen spreading objects on the ground.

The farmers filmed the suspect, and she left the area. After her departure, the residents discovered dozens of dates filled with toxic material scattered in the same grazing area she had been in.

Following the discovery, a police complaint was immediately filed against the suspect. She was arrested, interrogated, and released under restrictive conditions.

At the same time, two other farms in the Jordan Valley reported incidents of poisoning in their grazing areas, resulting in the death of animals and birds. Complaints were also filed with the police in these cases.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher from the "Honenu" organization, who is assisting the farm owners, said, "The hatred of the settlers by radical left-wing activists drives them crazy, and they have started committing acts of terrorism by poisoning wildlife on a large scale, posing a huge risk to humans and children who may come into contact with the poisoned dates."

He further added, "We have always warned about the dangerous activities of these anarchists, who at times encourage terrorism, and now it is being revealed that the anarchists themselves are taking reckless steps to harm nature and humans, with the potential for an ecological disaster affecting migrating birds and endangering human lives."

Bleicher called on the authorities to act decisively, stating, "We call on the security forces, the Shin Bet, and the law enforcement authorities to act with great determination to arrest those responsible, prosecute them severely, and immediately remove those activists whose sole aim is to harm Jewish settlements."