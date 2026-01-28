While most people are watching the news with growing anxiety, ZAKA360 volunteers are already checking equipment and preparing emergency response gear.

This is not a drill. This is real preparation for real threats.

To help ZAKA be ready before disaster strikes - secure your support here now

When disaster strikes Israel, ZAKA360 is among the first on the scene. Volunteers pull survivors from rubble, treat the wounded, and ensure dignity for those who do not survive. These are the people who run toward danger when everyone else runs away.

Behind the scenes right now, teams are reinforcing mobile command units, checking protective gear, and preparing medical supplies. The goal is simple: respond within minutes if Israel comes under attack. In a large-scale emergency, every second counts. Without a fully equipped mobile field headquarters, lighting systems, medical supplies, and coordination tools, precious time is lost.

And when time is lost, lives are lost with it.

This emergency preparation is happening now, not after an attack, not once the headlines break. ZAKA volunteers will run toward danger the moment sirens sound. But they cannot do it empty-handed.

The equipment needed to save lives in mass casualty events includes specialized rescue tools, protective gear for volunteers entering dangerous zones, mobile command centers for coordinating multiple rescue teams, advanced lighting systems for working through the night, and medical supplies for treating casualties on site.

Without this preparation today, response teams will arrive at disaster scenes without the tools they need. Survivors will wait longer for rescue. Families will wait longer for answers.

ZAKA360 operates on the principle that preparation saves lives. This readiness must happen before the air raid siren sounds, before buildings collapse, before families are trapped in rubble.

Your support today helps ensure that when the unthinkable happens, Israel's lifesaving response is immediate, professional, and dignified. ZAKA volunteers stand on the front lines for Am Yisrael in the darkest moments.

Help ZAKA be ready before disaster strikes - join those standing with Israel's first responders now

The threat is real. The preparation is urgent. The time to act is now, not after disaster strikes.