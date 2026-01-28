Six children sit in a Jerusalem home, watching their father disappear before their eyes.

Boruch was once active and strong. Then he began having trouble walking. Within weeks came the devastating diagnosis: aggressive brain cancer that had already metastasized throughout his entire body.

>> To help this family survive and give 6 children their stability back - click here now

Now, Boruch undergoes chemotherapy every single day. Some days, he can speak to his children. Other days, he can barely lift his head.

The youngest is just two. The oldest is twelve. None of them is old enough to understand what is happening, but all of them feel it.

Their mother, Riki, is an accountant. Now she's caring for a critically ill husband while raising six young children and trying to keep their home from collapsing under the weight of medical bills and lost income.

>> To give this family breathing room and hope - donate here now

This started with walking problems. The doctors initially thought it might be a stroke. The family held onto that hope while waiting for answers.

But the truth was far worse. By the time they received the correct diagnosis, the cancer had already spread all over his body.

Boruch immediately started radiation therapy. Now he receives chemotherapy every single day. He is fighting with all his strength, but the battle has taken over every part of their lives.

Riki is now carrying everything alone. She is caring for a seriously ill husband. She is raising six young children who are scared and confused. She is trying to keep their home functioning, emotionally and financially.

She works as an accountant, but she cannot earn enough to cover the medical costs, the household expenses, and the basic needs of six growing children, especially while so much of her time is spent caring for Boruch.

The family needs $75,000 to survive this crisis.

Every day is a race against exhaustion, fear, and financial reality. The children need stability. They need a mother who can stay strong. And Boruch needs the chance to fight for his life without the constant fear of how his family will survive tomorrow.

>> To stand with this family and help them survive - donate now

This is not just a medical crisis. It is a family on the brink.

Six children are watching their father fight for his life. Now they need someone to fight for them. Your donation can keep food on the table, protect these children, and give Boruch the peace of mind to keep fighting.

Please pray for a complete recovery for Boruch ben Miriam.