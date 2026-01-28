Dear Ms. Anarchist…When Did Safety Go Out of Style?

Here’s a challenge. Ask your neighbor, ask your best friend, ask the guy standing next to you at the deli counter, ask as many relatives as possible, ask any real-estate agent in the world this question: What is the Number One thing all people in the world do when they decide to move into an apartment or condo or co-op or house?

Even before they buy appliances or furniture or food for their refrigerator or outdoor plants or a new mailbox. Even before they hire an inspector to check out if everything in their new digs is in good order.

What is the very very very first thing they make sure of before they move in? What is the very first thing the late leftwing activist, 37-year-old Renée Nicole Good, made sure of when she and her six-year-old son and her “wife" Becca Good moved into their abode in Minneapolis?

It’s so basic that everyone reading this article will say, “Yes!"

And what is it? You check that your doors and your windows have locks! And then you might enhance these safety measures with an alarm system. And you might even go further by having a wonderfully protective but ferocious guard dog. And further still by arming yourself!

This is in our DNA, going back to the cavemen… self-protection equals survival. And it’s the same for our country. A country without protected borders is like a home with no locks--vulnerable to the many crazy and criminal people out there who dream and fantasize about and draw up elaborate plans to violate your safety and security by stealing, attacking, assaulting, terrorizing and destroying everything you hold dear.

WHY?

Because as long as the human species has inhabited the earth, there have been towering figures who inspire and elevate us to create, to build, to enhance society, just as there have been fanatically deranged and crazed-with-anger figures whose entire raison d'être is based on their irresistible impulses to destroy, to annihilate, to militate against the creators and the builders and society itself.

You can theorize that their motives are psychotic jealousy or lifelong victimitis or general leftwing pathology, but today, guessing at motives is mostly about creating rationalizations that seek to empathize with the perpetrators and demonize the victims.

Ostensibly, Renée Good really truly believed that the many illegal career criminals, drug-and-sex traffickers, communists and jihadists who were terrorizing American citizens on a daily--actually hourly--basis, were wrongfully being deported by President Trump, and that her aggressive actions were worth risking her own life and potentially leaving her six-year-old son--the son she had custody of, not the two older children whose custody was awarded to her ex-husband--without a mother.

And then there is the bereaved "widow", Becca Good, who insists to this day-and has corrupt so-called journalists agreeing with her--that she was married to Renée Nicole Good, when in fact they were never "married"! So craven have the leftwing media become that we now have the faculty of the Columbia School of Journalism--the school that pretends to teach objectivity and lack of bias in reporting-- actually endorsing the Minnesota anti-ICE activists!

MOTIVES ANYONE?

As writer Daniel Greenfield asks , “What was Renée Nicole Good thinking when her girlfriend yelled, ‘Drive baby, drive’ and grinned as Nicole gunned the motor and drove her 4,000-pound Honda Pilot SUV at an armed federal law enforcement officer?"

Why have none of the zillion articles written about this incident addressed Renée Good’s psychiatric history, if there is one? And if there isn’t one, why not?

Here’s a possibility. There’s a strange word, actually a psychiatric diagnosis, that describes women who are attracted to criminals: Hybristophilia. We all witnessed this phenomenon when the savage serial murderer Ted Bundy was swamped by courtroom groupies and many others even after he was convicted of brutally murdering 30 (and possibly more) young women in the 1970s.

And you don’t have to look far to find numerous examples today. Just recently, the Menendez brothers--who sadistically murdered their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989-- were denied parole by a California judge. But even more mind-bending is that both the brothers are married! Yes, to women who want nothing more than to spend their lives separate from but wedded and devoted to these violent killers.

I’m guessing that Renée Nicole Good--and perhaps many if not the majority of women who are out on the street militating against the Constitutional right of American law enforcement--specifically the US Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE)--to do what the law mandates. are secretly attracted to these miscreants, these drug pushers, these sex traffickers, these career criminals, these--as the modern lingo goes--bad boys.

According to writer Amanda Prestigiacomo, a vast majority of illegals arrested by ICE have criminal records , and she quotes Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin who said that “the Department of Homeland Security law enforcement had arrested more than 600,000 illegals, 70% of whom had been charged or convicted of a crime in the United States."

After all, no one really believes that protesters like Renée Good are students of, experts at, or passionate defenders of the US Constitution and the reason they are protesting is all about the law!

CANNOT RULE OUT A MENTAL DISORDER

As writer Ray DiLorenzo posits , “There is no doubt, the Far Left is suffering a mental health crisis…These protests feature women who have shaved their heads as a form of protest , men dressed in women’s clothing, and protesters who swear at or spit on ICE and border agents. Many individuals shout obscenities or wear t-shirts with offensive language. Some protesters physically block ICE or Border Patrol vehicles, preventing federal agents from doing their operations and people from going to and coming from work. Some even throw urine at the officers .

“There is no doubt," DiLorenzo continues, “the Far Left is suffering a mental health crisis. The data show it plainly. A Pew Research survey shows well over 50% of young white liberal women have been diagnosed with a mental condition. A Columbia University study found "depression among liberal teenagers escalated after 2012, while conservative teens remained far more stable. Social Science & Medicine-Mental Health found that ‘liberals, especially young ones, consistently experience more emotional distress than conservatives.’"

And of course, there’s a great deal of narcissism in acting-out do-gooders like Renée Good, who always harbor the conceit that they are more virtuous, more empathic, more caring than those mean old law-and-order types, that their actions are all in the service of a more just society, and that seriously wounded officer Jonathan Ross --who was hospitalized with internal bleeding--was simply collateral damage in their righteous cause.

These and other delusions are their stock in trade. Not to omit that while they claim to advocate for the victims of , more often than not it is they themselves who feel like victims and it is the [mostly] women who support them who also feel like victims.

In the upside-down world of today, an out-of-control demonstrator like Good is lionized, a genuine victim of her aggression like Officer Ross is marginalized, and a stalwart law-and-order division of the U.S. government is demonized.

As a friend of mine says almost every day: What a world!