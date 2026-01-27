A new interim report released today by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism reveals a sharp rise in deadly antisemitic incidents and violence against Jews worldwide in 2025. The findings were unveiled during the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, held in Jerusalem on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

According to the ministry, 815 severe antisemitic incidents were documented in 2025, including the murder of 21 Jews - a significant increase from one confirmed death in 2024. The report also recorded approximately 124 million antisemitic posts on X/Twitter and over 4,000 anti-Israel demonstrations, of which 365 were classified as posing a high or extreme risk to Jewish communities.

The ministry noted that the drop in overall reported incidents compared to 2024 may reflect underreporting or the normalization of non-violent antisemitic acts, rather than a real decline in activity. Most incidents were recorded in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada, and a clear correlation was observed between international security developments and spikes in violence and incitement.

Beyond physical attacks, the ministry highlighted a deterioration in the information sphere, citing widespread fake news, manipulated images and videos, and false narratives on social media and in international discourse that fuel hatred and delegitimization of Jews and Israel.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli said the ministry is actively supporting Jewish communities and collecting real-time data, emphasizing that the global community must move from a defensive to an offensive stance against hate.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are required not only to remember but to act," Chikli said. “Antisemitism is not only a Jewish problem, but a global threat that endangers the entire free world. Together, we will fight this common enemy and prevail."

President of Israel Itzhak Herzog, who also attended the conference, said: “Eighty-one years ago today, the gates of Auschwitz opened, and the world gazed into the darkness of pure evil. Here in Jerusalem - the eternal symbol of the Jewish people and the capital of the independent State of Israel - we gather to remember, bear witness, and act.

“The same old plague has resurfaced in our societies. Though the forms may differ, the poison remains: Antisemitism. To deny the Jewish people - and only the Jewish people the right to self-determination in their national homeland is antisemitism, even if you hold public office in the city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel. How we respond matters."

The Second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, titled “Generation Truth", continues today at the Jerusalem International Convention Center (Binyanei HaUma). The conference aims to raise global awareness of antisemitism and strengthen international cooperation to confront the growing threat worldwide.

Distinguished participants include Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Sebastian Kurz, former Chancellor of Austria; Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia; Mariano Cúneo Libarona, Minister of Justice of Argentina; Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazilian senator and presidential candidate; and Eduardo Bolsonaro, member of Brazil’s Congress.