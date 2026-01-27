השעון נעצר גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

At 17:35 this evening, the symbolic clock at the Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv stopped for the first time since it started running at the outbreak of the war.

The ceremony took place at the initiative of the Families Headquarters for the Return of the Hostages, with the return yesterday of Ran Gvili, the last hostage who remained in Gaza.

The ceremony began with entering the code to stop the clock, followed by speeches from Shira Gvili, Ran Gvili’s sister; Michel Illouz, the father of Guy Illouz, who was killed in captivity; Yael Eder, the mother of Tamir Eder, who fell defending Kibbutz Nir Oz; Segev Kalfon, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival; and Malachi Shem Tov, the father of released hostage Omer Shem Tov.

Shira Gvili, Ran's sister, gave a speech at the ceremony: "On October 7, our clock stopped, nothing happened - but so much did happen. Rani went out, fought, saved, was kidnapped, and was returned. Now we can stop this clock and breathe with relief and mourn. The world kept moving, but I wanted it to stop with us, so the morning wouldn't come if Rani hadn't returned. Now I can say that Rani is with us, at home. It's hard for me to believe. I was told it will only get harder. Nothing is right or good. At least now we can start."

Captivity survivor Yossi Haim Ohana said: "If they had told me then that I would stand here when the clock stops, I would have gone through everything with a smile. Thank you for not giving up."

Captivity survivor Segev Kalfon shared: "I first saw this clock in Gaza, a clock that measured the hostages' time not just in days, but in minutes and seconds. That's how it felt. Every minute was an eternity, and every second could be the last. That's how the families of all 255 hostages felt."

"Your pictures from the square, supporting our families and saying 'until the last one' - you were our light and hope. The strength of our families. The light at the end of the tunnel. It was a big light. Thank you for being there for us, thank you to those who gave us a voice, and thank you to the soldiers. Thank you to the Hostages' Headquarters. I see the warm connection of the families, I learned about the struggle to bring us back only when I returned - I saw what you did for us. Thank you very much."

The headquarters shared ahead of the event: "The clock was an integral part of the square's landscape, of the rallies, and of both happy and sad moments. Now, after the return of the last hostage, the hero of Israel and the protector of youth, Sergeant Major Rani Gvili, it is time to stop the clock. No one imagined, even in their worst dreams, that the clock would tick for such a long time."

