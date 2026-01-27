The Hamas terrorist organization seeks to integrate approximately 10,000 of its police officers into a new Palestinian Arab government in Gaza, which is supported by the United States, according to sources speaking to Reuters.

The new Gaza police force is said to be established by the National Committee for Gaza Administration.

Israeli officials have stated that there is strong opposition in Jerusalem to the integration of any representatives from the murderous terrorist organization into the new Gaza government, including within its various factions. This opposition stems mainly from the demand that Hamas be immediately disarmed and no longer pose a threat to Israel.