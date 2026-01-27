During a nighttime hike along the Path of the 35, organized by the Kfar Etzion Field School, a participant made a rare and moving discovery: a shell case lying near the site of the historic battle. The find, dating back to 1948, offered a tangible link to the story of the convoy and the fighters who lost their lives there.

The tour took place on Thursday night, following the exact terrain where the convoy’s fighters advanced and fought on their way to reinforce besieged Gush Etzion. Along the route, guides wove together historical explanations, diary excerpts and firsthand testimonies. Near the area associated with the compass of convoy commander Dani Mas, the cartridge was spotted on the ground.

Dani Mas led a group of 35 soldiers sent in January 1948 to aid Gush Etzion. The force was discovered en route and came under intense fire from nearby villages. None of the fighters survived the battle, and Mas has since been remembered as a symbol of courage, dedication and comradeship.

After the cartridge was found, the guides paused the hike to explain its historical significance and to underscore the powerful connection between the story and the landscape itself. The artifact was collected in accordance with established procedures, leaving a deep impression on those present.

The tour is part of an ongoing educational program run by the Kfar Etzion Field School, aimed at connecting younger generations to the history of settlement, defense and the struggle for Jerusalem through immersive field experiences that combine learning, walking the land and shared values.