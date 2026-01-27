National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attended Tuesday's hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial and attacked the judicial system's conduct.

"I want to say something clear about this farce that's called the Netanyahu trial: I think that it's crazy that a Prime Minister has to contend at night with meetings, and I sit there with him, and then when I say, 'Let's go home,' he says, 'No, I'm going to prepare for the trial.' It's crazy; it's not normal," Ben-Gvir stated.

He added, "I hope President Trump puts an end to this farce. President Trump has to intervene and put an end to this abuse of the Prime Minister."

The Minister also addressed the return of the last deceased hostage, Ran Gvili, from Gaza. "We are happy that we brought Rani home - first to go, last to return. And now it is time to eliminate Hamas to the core."