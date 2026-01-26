As the world approaches International Holocaust Remembrance Day, more than 600 churches around the world marked the moment with a public act of solidarity with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

On Sunday, more than 600 churches worldwide- representing 1,100 Christian leaders and tens of thousands of congregants- took part in the third annual Solidarity Sunday, a coordinated global initiative hosted by Eagles’ Wings through its pastors’ network, the Israel Christian Nexus, in partnership with the Moral Hearts Alliance.

Founded in 2024 following the October 7 Hamas attack, Solidarity Sunday was launched by Eagles’ Wings as a direct response to the surge in global antisemitism and the organized propaganda campaign targeting Israel and the Jewish people in the aftermath of the war.

Solidarity Sunday is a one-day, church-based initiative in which Christian congregations publicly stand against antisemitism and affirm their support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel. The more than 600 participating churches across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and countries in Africa and Europe hosted Jewish speakers, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, Nova music festival survivors, families of returned Israeli hostages, Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers, Israeli leaders, and Jewish students who have experienced antisemitism firsthand on U.S. college campuses.

The participating churches also shared emotional videos and testimonies from Holocaust survivors and Jews confronting antisemitism, and streamed a live global broadcast of the main event led by Bishop Robert Stearns in Buffalo, New York- transforming solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people from sentiment into tangible action and sending a powerful message the world cannot ignore, further strengthening the Jewish-Christian alliance.

The timing is intentional. Held annually on the Sunday before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Solidarity Sunday calls on Christian communities to remember where silence led in the past, and to act differently in the present. The event stands as a visible, public commitment to confront antisemitism and affirm Jewish life at a time of growing global anti-Israel sentiment, and hostility and violence against Jewish people.

This year’s Solidarity Sunday comes amid a continued global surge in antisemitism following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel. Jewish communities in the United States and around the world have faced increased threats, harassment, and intimidation, intensifying concerns about Jewish safety in the Diaspora.

Moral Hearts Alliance, a Jewish organization dedicated to strengthening relationships between Jews and Christians, brought vital Jewish voices into churches across the world, ensuring that tens of thousands of Christians would have the opportunity to hear about the horrors of the Holocaust and the realities of modern-day antisemitism firsthand.

For more than 30 years, Eagles’ Wings has been building bridges of solidarity between Jews and Christians through advocacy, relationship-building, and direct engagement with Israel. The organization has organized nearly 800 pastor trips and solidarity missions, bringing over 40,000 Christian pilgrims to Israel to see, learn from, and engage with Israeli citizens, leaders, and faith communities.

Stearns has been a leading voice in acknowledging the painful history between Christians and Jews while calling for a new chapter of public solidarity.

Bishop Robert Stearns, Founder and President of Eagles' Wings: “Two thousand years of Christian history have often been horrible to the Jewish people," Stearns said. “Unspeakable atrocities were committed under the banner of the cross. If I had a hundred lifetimes, it would not be sufficient repentance. But I am here to say this: there is a new breed of Christian alive in the world today- one that says, for Zion’s sake, I will not be silent, and for Jerusalem’s sake, I will not be still. In this moment, Jews and Christians must unite and stand together."