President Trump said Monday that Hamas assisted in efforts to locate the remains of the final Israeli hostage, calling on the terror group to now honor its commitment to disarm.

In an interview with Axios and Israel's Channel 12, Trump said the recovery of the body of Ran Gvili marked the completion of the return of all Israeli hostages, living and deceased, under the first phase of his peace initiative. He noted that many Israeli officials had doubted this outcome, believing some remains would be too difficult to recover.

Trump described the recovery process as extremely difficult. He told Axios and Channel 12 the search teams faced a grim task, saying the identification effort was "very tough" because they "had to go through hundreds of bodies." He added, "It was a hard scene."

Despite longstanding hostility, Trump credited Hamas with cooperating during the search. "They worked very hard to get the body back. They were working with Israel on it," he said, adding that information provided by Hamas contributed to the effort.

Trump stressed that the completion of the first phase removes remaining obstacles. He said the return of all hostages had once been met with widespread skepticism, but that doubt has now been overcome. "Nobody believed we would bring back all the hostages. It was a great moment," he said, emphasizing that only the families and Israelis truly understand the importance of bringing every last remnant home.

Looking ahead, Trump said attention must now shift to the next stage of the agreement, which includes disarming Hamas. "Now we have to disarm Hamas as they promised," he said.

Trump said he was briefed Monday morning by advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and later spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he said "was thrilled." He also referenced remarks he made last week indicating the sides were close to locating the final hostage.

Reflecting on his recent meeting with the family, Trump asked that Gvili’s parents be informed of his reaction. "Please tell the parents I am very happy," he told Axios and Channel 12.

Trump also spoke with Channel 13 correspondent Neria Kraus following the return of Gvili’s body to Israel. "We are very happy about Gvili’s return," Trump said, calling it "a great honor to be part of this process and to be involved in it."

Trump said he had met Gvili’s parents and other bereaved families, describing the recovery as an extraordinary achievement. "I got to know Ran Gvili’s parents and his family, and other families as well," he said. "It’s an amazing achievement. Nobody thought it was possible."

Commenting on the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the region, Trump told Channel 13 that "the process in the Middle East is significant and very important."