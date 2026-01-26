Israel’s qualification for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics should be uncomplicated joy.

A bobsleigh team, from a country with no ice tracks, no winter-sports tradition and no natural right to be part of this event, has qualified for the Winter Olympics for the first time in its history. It is a triumph of ingenuity, discipline and belief. A reminder that Israeli sport, like Israel itself, has always punched far above its weight.

Yet, for Jews, sporting achievement is never allowed to exist in isolation. Every Israeli sporting moment carries the weight of history and the knowledge that celebration is often followed by hatred, pride sits alongside vigilance, and joy alongside memory.

Because it is impossible to think about the Olympics, as a Jew, without history forcing its way in.

The word Olympics still echoes with the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where Jewish persecution was temporarily disguised so the world could be entertained.

It echoes with the 1972 Munich Olympics, where eleven Israeli athletes were murdered simply for competing under a Jewish flag and where the Games resumed with chilling speed.

It echoes with the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Israeli athletes were hounded, threatened, accused of “genocide", for a war they neither started nor control, but for which they were nevertheless held collectively responsible.

This is the context in which Israel celebrates sport.

So yes, this bobsleigh qualification is extraordinary. But it is also something else, another act of persistence in a long story where Jews are welcomed only so long as they do not insist on being visible. Make no mistake, this burden is not confined to the Olympic arena.

The Beautiful Game and the ugliest exclusions

If sport is meant to unite, football should be its purest expression. The world’s most loved, most watched, most played game calls itself beautiful. Yet for the only Jewish state, football has rarely lived up to that name.

To this day, people still ask, usually with misplaced suspicion, why Israel plays in Europe. Why Israeli clubs compete in UEFA tournaments? Why they do not compete in the Asian confederation?

The answer is painfully simple.

Israel was once a member of the Asian Football Confederation. That was where it belonged geographically and competitively. But for decades, Arab and Muslim-majority nations refused to play the Israel national football team. Matches were boycotted, tournaments abandoned, politics decided results before a ball was kicked.

In 1974, Israel was expelled from Asian football, not for misconduct, but because too many member states refused to share a pitch with Jews. What followed was sporting exile. Israel wandered between confederations, played “home" matches thousands of miles away and competed without a permanent sporting home.

Only in the 1990s did Israel find stability within UEFA, not because Europe made sense geographically, but because it was the only place where Israel could reliably compete without political boycotts.

This wasn’t privilege, it was survival.