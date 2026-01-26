$300,000 in medical bills. Four years of hell. One father who fought until his last breath. This is the story the Weinberger family never wanted to tell - but now they have no choice.

>> To help the Weinberger children survive this crisis - donate here now

For four years, the Weinberger home stopped being a home. It became a hospital ward where 14 children became nurses, where birthday parties were canceled, where the oldest kids learned to change feeding tubes instead of going to prom.

Rabbi Yom Tov Weinberger was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. What started as headaches turned into paralysis, seizures, and a slow, agonizing death that his children witnessed every single day.

The older children took night shifts. The younger ones learned why their father couldn't play anymore. Mrs. Weinberger became a full-time caregiver while pregnant - twice.

In September 2021, Rabbi Weinberger insisted on attending his newborn son's circumcision. Wheelchair-bound, tubes running from his body, barely able to hold his head up - he summoned every ounce of strength just to be present. Family members broke down watching him fight to witness that moment.

>> Click here now to prevent this family from losing everything

This past August, at midnight, Rabbi Yom Tov passed away. All 14 children surrounded his bed. The baby - now just months old - was in his mother's arms as they said goodbye. That child will never remember his father healthy, standing, or smiling.

"My husband was a good man", Mrs. Weinberger wrote. "He worked hard his entire life to support our family. He suffered deeply, but never complained. Even when he could barely speak, he worried only about us".

Now the nightmare has a second chapter.

Four years of medical expenses. Four years of lost income. Four years of borrowing money just to survive. The debt is crushing. The bills keep coming. And Mrs. Weinberger is alone with 14 children who need food, clothing, and a roof over their heads.

The children who spent years watching their father die are now watching their mother drown.

An emergency fund has been opened to save the Weinberger family from complete financial collapse. Every dollar goes directly to keeping 14 children fed, clothed, and housed. The youngest will never know his father - don't let him lose his childhood too.

>> Donate now before it's too late - secure your contribution here

Time is running out. This family has already lost everything once. Don't let them lose it again.