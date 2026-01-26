Here's what you probably know.

Jerusalem's residential market isn't just expensive, the apartments are cramped. You're paying premium prices for apartments where multiple kids must share a room, the dining table may double as a home office and the porch is a narrow outdoor sliver.



Credit: Tchelet / Front LTD

But 17 minutes from Romema, something different is happening.

TECHELET in Givat Zeev is creating buzz. These homes are planned and built with space where you can actually breathe and views that give you room to think.



Credit: Tchelet / Front LTD

But there’s another gem buried in this newsflash.

A law that should be a flashing bold headline for US buyers:

Properties over the Green Line offer a tax structure most people don't realize exists .

We're talking about elimination of purchase taxes that would typically run 8-10% on similar Jerusalem properties. Plus, no capital gains tax when you eventually sell. That's complete exemption from taxes that could otherwise eat significantly into your returns.

Factor in the tax savings alongside suburban pricing for 4-9 room homes.

You're getting an awesome deal on a gorgeous Jerusalem home!

Credit: Tchelet / Front LTD

But a deal’s only as good as the details, right?

No worries. You're buying into Mishab's 89-year track record (over 100,000 homes built).

The neighboring community of Kanerica also by Mishab?

Thriving. Schools, shopping, established Anglo families? The infrastructure's already there.



Credit: Tchelet / Front LTD

It doesn’t matter if your aliyah timeline is 3 years or 15 or when Moshiach comes. Or if you're simply positioning in Israel's expanding market. This place is perfect

A strategic investment with serious tax advantages, your family's future Jerusalem home ready when you are, and entry into a proven market before broader discovery drives prices up.



Credit: Tchelet / Front LTD

Breathe in the rolling green views stretching to the horizon. Think about getting into the car and being in Jerusalem’s center in minutes. Explore this early-stage opportunity now .

