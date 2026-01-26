A rare reunion at the Wahal Center brought together generations of national service volunteers whose commitment to Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home has shaped lives for decades.

This past Wednesday, the Wahal Center in Ramat Gan filled with an extraordinary sense of warmth and continuity. More than 400 women, representing different generations and every corner of the country, came together for a powerful reunion of national service volunteers and volunteers of the Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya.

What unfolded was far more than a reunion. It was a living expression of decades of commitment, connection, and shared purpose. Once again, Emunah Sabah Elazraki proved that it is not merely a children’s home, but a place where deep human bonds are formed and sustained over a lifetime.

National service graduates who came to the reunion. צילום: שבי קדם

The evening was rich with emotion: heartfelt embraces, tears of joy, bursts of laughter, and memories from every era of the home’s history. Stories of challenge and growth surfaced alongside an unmistakable energy of continuity and purpose. Above it all echoed the words of the home’s longtime director, Yehuda Kohn, who reminded the women, “This home was not built of stones. It was built from your hearts."

A Bond That Never Ends

One theme resonated throughout the gathering: service at Emunah Sabah Elazraki does not end when the year is over. For many volunteers, it marks the beginning of a lifelong relationship.

To this day, countless volunteers remain closely connected to the children they once cared for. Those children are now adults, academics, parents, and contributing members of society. Former volunteers described seeking advice from their graduates, offering guidance on parenting, and dancing at the weddings of children they mentored decades earlier. This transformation of service into family lies at the heart of the home’s enduring impact.

A Dynasty of Giving

Among the most moving stories were those of true dynasties of service. Mothers who volunteered at the home years ago returned alongside daughters who chose to complete their own national service at Emunah Sabah Elazraki. Sisters who followed one another into service reflected a shared family commitment to giving with intention and heart.

National service graduates who came to the reunion. צילום: שבי קדם

Women Who Change Lives

The emotional highlight of the evening came with Yehuda Kohn’s address. Having led the home with devotion for 36 years, he spoke directly to the women in the room:

“When I look at this hall, I do not see former volunteers. I see the foundation of our home. Emunah Sabah Elazraki is built on connection and shared responsibility, and you were the architects of its soul. Every child’s smile, every graduate who builds a future in Israel, carries your imprint. You did not come here simply to do service. You came to be big sisters, role models, and anchors for children searching for stability."

He concluded with a promise that resonated deeply: “The doors of the children’s home will always remain open to you. You are an inseparable part of our story, and we are proud of you."

The evening closed with gratitude, inspiration, and a shared commitment to continue the bond, once again underscoring how Emunah Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home continues to change lives through faith, compassion, and unwavering dedication to every child.