In Jerusalem's Meah Shearim neighborhood, a mother of five is counting down to February 8th - the day her family could lose everything.

₪60,000 in debt. 14 days remaining. Five children who don't know their home might disappear.

The crisis didn't happen overnight. Her husband, a devoted teacher and scholar, suffers from serious heart disease. Doctors told him clearly: no additional work. His morning teaching salary and Torah study fill his days, but the medical bills keep mounting.

She works as a teaching assistant, giving everything she has. But when unexpected medical costs collided with Jerusalem's skyrocketing cost of living, the family's modest income couldn't keep up. The debt grew from hundreds to thousands to ₪60,000.

Now the eviction order is final. Without the full amount immediately, the family will be forced out with nowhere to go.

"This isn't about comfort", the mother explains. "It's about having a place for my children to sleep."

Her husband cannot work more. She's already working every hour she can. The children continue going to school each morning, unaware that their beds, their toys, their sense of safety could vanish in two weeks.

The math is brutal: ₪60,000 needed. 14 days left. No backup plan. No family who can help. No safety net.

Every day that passes without help brings this family closer to homelessness. Every hour matters when children's stability hangs in the balance.

The eviction can be stopped - but only if the full amount is raised before February 8th.

This family has exhausted every option. They've cut every possible expense. They've borrowed from everyone they could. Now they're turning to you, hoping kindness will arrive before the deadline does.

