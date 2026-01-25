The Shabbat morning meal should have been peaceful. For Yair and Sara Tova Nimni and their 10 children, it turned into a nightmare that will haunt them forever.

Yair Nimni, just 47 years old, suddenly collapsed at the table. His entire family watched in horror as their father and husband passed away in front of their eyes. No warning. No goodbye. Just 60 devastating seconds that changed everything.

The shock that followed

When community members arrived to comfort the grieving family, they walked into another shock. The Nimni home had no closets for storing clothes. The couches were ripped and torn. It became painfully clear that even before Yair's sudden death, this family was already struggling desperately.

Sara Tova and Yair were baalei teshuva who worked tirelessly to raise their 10 children with love and Torah values. Yair was known as a devoted father and hard worker. But despite his best efforts, the family was barely surviving financially.

Now, Sara Tova faces an impossible situation alone.

A mother's desperation

"We didn't have any money to begin with", Sara Tova shares. "Now, as a widow of 10 growing children, I am absolutely terrified."

The family needs immediate help with basic necessities - food, clothing, and professional trauma counseling for children who witnessed their father's death. Without community support, Sara Tova simply cannot provide for her family.

According to The Chesed Fund, over 847 donors have already stepped forward to help families in similar crises. Each donation directly provides meals, essential clothing, and critical therapy sessions that help traumatized children begin to heal.

Yair Nimni צילום: The family

What your donation provides

Every contribution goes directly toward:

Food for 10 growing children who lost their provider

for 10 growing children who lost their provider Clothing for a family that couldn't afford closets

for a family that couldn't afford closets Professional trauma therapy for children who witnessed their father's death

for children who witnessed their father's death Basic necessities that Sara Tova cannot afford alone

"Though no amount of financial help will erase their pain", says one community organizer, "donations give them the financial stability they desperately need to survive."

Time is critical

Sara Tova's children are processing unbearable trauma while facing an uncertain future. They need immediate support to cover this month's basic expenses while their mother figures out how to rebuild their lives.

The emergency fund established for the Nimni family provides direct relief to a widow who is terrified about feeding her children tomorrow.

This family needs our help today. Every donation brings them closer to stability during the darkest time of their lives.