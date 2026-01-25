According to terms set up by President Trump on October 9th, 2025 as part of his 20 Point Peace Plan, Hamas must disarm completely for the Agreement to move forward. Total and absolute demilitarization is required.

President Trump has said, “Hamas was born with rifles in their hands." This begins to focus on one of the major problems Israel faces. Hamas and I might add the Palestinian Authority (PA) continue to churn out textbooks for their first graders that call for the killing and murder of Jews. Since the Oslo accords were signed on September 13th, 1993 the educational system in Ramallah and Gaza have persistently called for Israel’s destruction and glorified the stabbing and shooting of Jews. Although many American Politicians have tried to change this, little has actually happened in 30 plus years.

If a Culture of Peace is truly to be achieved both Hamas and the PA must disarm their textbooks. The savagery, butchery, atrocities, rape and murder that took place on October 7th, 2023 by Hamas against Israel was the direct result of the inculcation of Gaza youth to do precisely what they did.

Disarming Hamas is a first step. Disarming their educational system is equally important. It is not only the textbooks that need to be corrected, but the teachers themselves that need a massive overhaul. Most are aligned and affiliated with Hamas.

Education is the key to success and Peace. Before you can build skyscrapers you must get your schools right. Hamas is already not only breaking the ceasefire on a daily basis but has started to make outrageous demands including integrating hundreds of its terrorists into the security apparatus, and preserving status as a political faction in the Palestinian Authority elections.

This is exactly how they took over total control of Gaza in 2007. Turkey and Qatar no doubt are lobbying for these conditions. They are Hamas’ biggest backers. They should be working to improve the education of the Gaza youth rather than pushing for Hamas to recover from its degraded status.

If the education of the Gazans remains the same then they will try to do October 7th again. President Trump is the only leader they fear and respect. He has a historic opportunity to change Gaza into a success story. I know he badly wants that to happen.

The key is not pumping in money for a rebuild. The key is to revamp and redesign the entire educational system of both the PA and Hamas. Education is always the answer. If the Education can indeed be fixed Peace can be had. It is essential.