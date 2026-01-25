Dozens of demonstrators from the “Omdim B'Yachad" (Standing Together) movement blocked the southbound lanes of Ayalon Highway this morning (Sunday). They said the action was a protest against the government, citing what they described as the “abandonment of Arab society to rampant violence and crime."

The protesters entered the main roadway, held up signs, and stopped vehicle traffic, causing significant congestion.

“We blocked Ayalon now because the government has decided to dismantle our society," the movement said in a statement. “We will not allow this and we will not remain silent. We will not let them fuel violence and crime among us. The police have the tools to deal with the situation, and we demand that, first and foremost, they eradicate extortion and organized crime groups."

Police said: “A short time ago, a report was received about the blocking of Route 20 by protesters who disrupted public order and infringed on freedom of movement. Officers who arrived within minutes dispersed the demonstrators, and traffic has returned to normal."