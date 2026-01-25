Let me first say that I have always been a fan of Donald Trump, and so it is to this day, and so I forgive his mistakes.

Such as his Board of Peace, which sounds good, until you realize that for a start, his big, beautiful plan forgets one thing…Israel.

Unless I am missing something.

I am missing the part where Israel gets to call the shots per Gaza, since this is, after all, Israeli territory.

It isn’t?

Yes, it is. Go argue about this separately, as meanwhile, during all the bickering, Trump says, thank you, Gaza is mine, and from that grew his Board of Peace, and since he has named himself the boss, the landlord, he can invite anybody he wants as tenants, even if they are arch enemies of the Jewish State.

Such as Hamas, who seem to get to enjoy amnesty.

Thanks to President Trump.

No thanks, if you ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who feels this is going a step too far toward creating Trump’s vision of a new and improved united nations.

For that Israel died and bled into the thousands against an enemy that wrought the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023.

Now…now hear this…they get to come back as TECHNOCRATS. Yes, these same terrorists, who vow to do it again five times a day.

The blood, sweat and tears are Israel’s. For that alone, Gaza is Israel’s. Trump has forgotten? Trump doesn’t know?

Yet we hear scant mention of Israel when Trump gets to talking about his Board of Peace…which envisions a Riviera paradise in Gaza.

To be populated by everybody and anybody. Even the good, the bad, and the ugly.

You ask, by what right does Trump get to claim Gaza as his own?

Simply by channeling Chevy Chase from SNL

“I’m Donald Trump and you’re not."

Usually we like his American swagger. But not when it comes to Israel, our most loyal ally in the Middle East.

Israel is America’s battleship in the region.

Trump, father of the Abraham Accords, has been the most pro-Israel President since Harry Truman.

To this day, unlike Biden, when Israel needs to be resupplied with arms, Trump delivers.

If Trump insists on this Board of Peace, it could be something he has in mind for his later years to chair…after this presidency expires.

So he would still be president of something. Something big. A type of united nations all his own.

Bless him if that’s the plan.

But hands-off Gaza, please.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int'l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore.

