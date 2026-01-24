The Gemara in Sanhedrin (102a) relays that King Yeravam was offered to walk with G-d and David HaMelech in Gan Eden, if he did teshuvah. Yeravam asks who would be first, at the head of the line. G-d responds that David would, and Yeravam rejects the offer.

From the outside, it's hard to understand this story. If you concretize what we're talking about here, it's baffling. Walking in the fields in Gan Eden with G-d and David. People would “die" for such an offer, yet Yeravam confidently turns it down.

What's the underpinning of this story? From a psychological point of view, it may be said that often people don't understand their objective strengths and where that strength is needed most.

In the scheme of David and Yeravam, David's rightful place was number one and Yeravam number two. That Yeravam would be number two really meant that in that position he would blossom the most. Considering that he was offered a jump from the status of wicked king to walking with G-d was quite extraordinary.

Life overplays competition and ego, forgetting about need and the best arrangements.

We specifically say that every person must say that “the world was created for them," but that does not entitle one to first place. The universe was created for Yeravam to be second, but while walking with G-d and David, no small feat.

If we're willing to look in the mirror and overlook ego, but focus on where our realistic potential belongs, then we can succeed in our endeavors.

Moshe had a lisp and lacked the confidence to be an agent of redemption but he eventually ascended to the job. It wasn't out of arrogance but out of need. He adjusted to what he was needed for and succeeded. The strength of speech was left to Aharon.

All good companies delegate, and ensure that the most qualified person is taking care of a specific task that matches their ability. It's not about number one or two, but good management and pragmatism.

May we all find the place where we are needed, and as Einstein conveyed: "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value", that is, to be people of value, and not of position.