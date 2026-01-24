( JNS ) “The entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine," “The entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine," Sigrid Kaag , the U.N.’s coordinator for Gaza, falsely claimed, echoing Hamas propaganda. “Israel must halt its devastating strikes."

Kaag, a leftist Dutch politician and U.N. official, had been picked for the role in Gaza by the Biden administration. And she had all the right credentials including from the U.N.’s World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and leftist politics. She had cheered the BLM race riots and claimed that America was systematically racist because New Yorkers had mistaken her husband, who worked for a Muslim terrorist group, for a janitor.

Now she’s been picked for a seat on the Gaza Executive Board by the Witkoff team.

Kaag was ousted from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 after she secretly married a top member of the PLO, Anas al-Qaq. The same behavior that made her untrustworthy, however, qualified her for a job at the U.N. There she worked for the International Organization for Migration, the U.N.’s mass migration group, and UNRWA, the U.N.’s “Palestinian" agency, a front for Hamas.

Kaag’s hostility to Israel was public with the leftist Dutch politician blasting a significant proportion of Israel’s Jewish population as “illegal colonists on confiscated land" and complaining that someone had supposedly called her a “whore of the Arabs."

Back then she also complained that “Netanyahu’s way is of soundbites with racist, demagogic overtones about the Palestinian peace partner." The “peace partners" in question were the terrorists whom her husband was working for who were busy murdering Israelis.

As a member of the radical leftist Democrats 66 (D66) party, Kaag had her eye on political office while complaining that the Netherlands was racist and biased against her PLO husband and children. “Sometimes, because of my marriage and career, I am treated as a foreigner in my own country. And then I wonder: Who decides that? Who is the Dutch foreign national, and who is not?"

After working as a U.N. official in Syria and Lebanon, and despite having been previously ousted from the ministry for her marriage to a PLO official, she became the minister of foreign affairs in the Netherlands. The Netherlands was struggling with Muslim mass migration and appeasement of Muslim terrorists, and Kaag had the expertise to make both of those problems worse.

In 2018, Kaag, who had previously discussed her relationship with Hezbollah, visited Iran and met with its leaders while wearing a “headscarf." Geert Wilders, the popular Dutch leader who had rallied the public to defy Islamization, blasted Kaag for “submissively" bowing “for the fascist ayatollahs of Iran" at a time when Iranian women were risking their lives to appear in public without a hijab.

“While women are beaten there on the street for taking off their headscarves, you put on a headscarf and bowed to the ayatollahs. With that you’ve squandered women’s rights and betrayed those women," Wilders declared during his country’s election debates.

In 2019, Rina Shnerb, a 17-year-old girl, was hiking with her father and brother in Israel when she was killed in a Muslim terrorist attack. "I wanted to believe it was just a dream," Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, her father, said from his hospital bed. “I immediately called to Rina, shouting ‘Rina, Rina.’"

Kaag was forced to admit that her ministry had helped pay the salaries of Rina’s killers through a “nonprofit" acting as a front group for a terrorist organization. Kaag had allowed $12 million in funding to the “nonprofit" despite being repeatedly warned that the money was going to terrorists.

Around this time, the Dutch government was accused of directing money to a Muslim Brotherhood front group. Hamas is one of the Muslim Brotherhood’s organizations.

“She was photographed with terrorist Arafat and financed Palestinian terrorists," Wilders noted.

In 2021, Kaag was forced to resign once again, this time over the Afghanistan withdrawal. The former U.N. official, whose entire claim to fame was her expertise in the Muslim world, claimed that she had been caught by surprise. The Dutch evacuation under Kaag was so last-minute that they failed to leave until they received a message in the middle of the night from American forces warning that their embassy would soon be overrun by the Taliban.

She ran for office on a platform of fighting racism, bringing more Muslim refugees to the Netherlands and implementing the Paris climate accords which would wipe out Dutch agriculture.

“You are deliberately pursuing discriminatory policies. We need to talk about racism and exclusion, and you’re participating in that wholeheartedly," Kaag ranted at Wilders.

Two years later, the Biden administration selected her as the U.N. humanitarian envoy for Gaza. Kaag refused to cooperate with the Trump administration, spread lies about a fake famine and was part of a U.N. “aid" system that sabotaged aid deliveries in order to try and fake a famine to bail out Hamas. As a former UNRWA official, a U.N. organization whose ranks were heavily infiltrated by Hamas, Kaag was the worst possible person for the job.

That’s why the U.N. appointed her its special envoy for the Middle East.

By 2024, Sigrid Kaag had been caught meeting at the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Now, the White House has announced that Kaag had been appointed to the Gaza Executive Board alongside Steven Witkoff, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has praised Hamas, and Ali al-Thawadi, a Qatari official allegedly linked to the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, and allegedly linked to espionage against America and other nations.

In the past, Kaag had made little secret of her preference for the Biden administration, which had handpicked her for office, complaining after Donald Trump’s reelection, “I find it very hard to keep projecting that there’s still hope. There used to be some alignment with Washington-a willingness to think about international law and the civilian population in Gaza. That’s just gone.

“Last year around this time, there was still an American administration that was engaged with international law and concerned about the civilian population in Gaza," she whined.

However Kaag developed ties with Witkoff, whose disastrous tenure has included adopting the Biden administration’s policies on Gaza. And Kaag and Witkoff apparently bonded.

“I had WhatsApp contact with Steve Witkoff," Kaag told an interviewer.

Unfortunately, the Trump administration’s foreign policy has been hijacked by the same swamp and foreign policy blob that threw billions of dollars and decades of prestige into creating a “Palestinian Arab terror state." That’s the cause to which Saag is still dedicated. Now with US backing.

Saag’s appointment is yet more evidence that the architects of this disastrous policy are hostile to Trump, to America, and to the free world. Giving Saag, a globalist U.N. official, a role in Gaza will prime her for a political comeback in the Netherlands at the expense of Geert Wilders. The move undermines American national interests, the interests of Dutch patriots and the interests of Israel.

Whose interests are being served by elevating a leftist Dutch U.N. globalist who hates Trump?

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.