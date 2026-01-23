A few years ago, I came to visit my parents’ house. This was after a while that I hadn’t come. As I was entering, their dog, Mika, started barking at me.

“Hey, it’s me! I’m not a stranger," I said. “How insulting! This is my house…"

But luckily, after a short moment, I was able to convince Mika that I wasn’t a robber breaking in.

This brings us to barking dogs.

In the middle of all the action and drama of the tenth plague of Makat Bechorot, as there will be “a great cry throughout the entire land of Egypt, such as there never has been and such as there shall never be again" (Shemot 11:6-7), we read about a seemingly little incident:

וּלְכֹ֣ל בְּנֵ֣י יִשְׂרָאֵ֗ל לֹ֤א יֶֽחֱרַץ־כֶּ֨לֶב֙ לְשֹׁנ֔וֹ לְמֵאִ֖ישׁ וְעַד־בְּהֵמָ֑ה לְמַ֨עַן֙ תֵּֽדְע֔וּן אֲשֶׁר֙ יַפְלֶ֣ה יְהֹוָ֔ה בֵּ֥ין מִצְרַ֖יִם וּבֵ֥ין יִשְׂרָאֵֽל

“Not one dog will whet its tongue against man or beast, in order that you shall know that Hashem will separate between the Egyptians and between Israel."

During the tenth plague of Makat Bechorot, the Jews were completely protected and unharmed. Even the dogs didn’t bark at them (Targum Onkelos).

The Netziv explains that the nature of a dog is to bark at a stranger coming into his territory, or someone who isn’t supposed to be where he is. But for the respect and honor of Am Yisrael, they didn’t bark.

By the way, the dogs were rewarded for this behavior, receiving the flesh of a nevelah (an animal not slaughtered according to halakhah) tossed to them to eat (Rashi, Shemot 22:30).

Other mefarshim (Chizkuni, Da’at Zekeinim) point out that dogs are known for barking at midnight, or when the Malach HaMavet (Angel of Death) is around.

Why is this fact of the non-barking dogs significant?

I’d like to suggest another angle to this, which also reflects on our times.

The pasuk emphasizes that the non-barking dogs are a contrast to what is happening at the same time in Mitzrayim. This shows separation between the chaos and noise that is happening outside.

The greatest cry ever is in Mitzrayim. The firstborns are dying. The Egyptians are urging Am Yisrael to leave already at night and not wait one more second. Am Yisrael are getting ready to leave, all packed up, acting bechipazon (quickly), eating matzah (baked in less than 18 minutes).

Am Yisrael is inside a roller coaster of events. After so many years of slavery with no changes, now so much is happening-ten plagues, miracle after miracle. It is overwhelming. Redemption and geulah are stampeding away.

And then, inside this whole speedy and hectic story, all of a sudden… quiet. Serenity. Calmness.

Am Yisrael are able to stay safe and calm. They can leave Egypt in the morning after they spent the night with their families celebrating the moment, doing the korban Pesach, fully experiencing the miracles and events.

This is a small fact that helps Am Yisrael leave Egypt like menschen. Not like thieves running away, but with nobility, honor, and simcha.

Today, we are also experiencing a “roller coaster" of events toward redemption. So much is happening. The news just doesn’t stop coming in. So many miracles. Everything is so speedy and quick.

In the background, we hear so many “barking dogs." Many are trying to disturb or delay our geulah. Some want to bite us and harm us. Some just bark-wanting us frightened and scared.

And here we ask Hashem: May the dogs not bark. May we have the serenity to observe what is happening, understand the miracles, and fully experience the events. Celebrate with our families what should be celebrated, and live up to the moment.

"בשובה ונחת תושעון"

“Through tranquility and restfulness shall you be saved." (Yeshayahu 30:15)