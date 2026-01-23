Who are the members, potential and otherwise, of Trump's Peace Board:

PAKISTAN?

Does Trump not know that Pakistan has been at war with India for decades over the disputed Kashmir territory?

Pakistan's leadership has been unable/unwilling to reach "peace" with India?

Does Trump not know that Pakistan possesses nuclear weapons?

Does Trump not know that Pakistan is openly anti-Semitic, anti-Israel?

Despite the foregoing Trump considers this rogue state qualified to be part of a peace board?

TURKEY?

Does Trump not know that Erdogan hates israel and is openly anti-Semitic, anti-Israel?

Does Trump not realise that Erdogan would see Gaza as a jumping point to re-establish his (childish) quest for a reborn Ottoman Empire?

QATAR?

Is Trump unaware that Qatar has a history of financially supporting Hamas?

AUSTRALIA?

The Aussie PM is openly anti-Semitic/anti-Israel.

TONY BLAIR?

What can this failed UK politician bring to such a "peace" plan?

Perhaps Trump has something up his sleeve that he will surprise the world with while he dupes it into a slumber with this ludicrous "peace board"?

Let's hope so - for this is a dangerous game he is playing.

And what the devil is Trump doing inviting the evidently erratic and anti-Semitic Tucker Carlson to meetings in the White House?

It is hoped that Netanyahu will not allow soldiers from any of those countries to set foot in Gaza or any other part of Israel.

It is hoped that Netanyahu will put his foot down and say an unequivocal NO to Trump. Gaza is Israel's show, not Trump's. Israel has lost - how many brave soldiers? - fighting to rid Gaza of the Hamas terrorist group sworn to its destruction.

Israel has done Europe's dirty work for decades - it has literally guarded Europe's back door for decades. And the US says Israel can have no say in future plans for the hot bed of terrorism which Gaza has been since israel handed it over to the PA and which it now has reduced to rubble?

Trump should stop seeing solemn treaties arranged between sovereign nations as "deals". Even commercial contracts are not characterised as "deals".

So, can Netanyahu say to Trump's face:

No - that is not the way we want to handle this situation right on our doorstep.

And thanks all the same - we are going to handle it.

It will not be easy for Netanyahu to say no to Trump's face. To make it clear to Trump that he can set up whatever committees he wishes but they will not dictate Israel's future. No soldiers of the member countries will set foot in Gaza or any other part of Israel. The HQ of the "peace board" will not be set up on Israeli soil.

Trump is a bully but he is not the usual kind of bully. Most bullies are cowards who invariably back off when confronted by a fearless victim. Trump is not a coward. Perhaps he has been seduced by the power which he knows he can wield around the world. Like dominoes falling, country after country has willingly allowed itself to be subjugated to Trump's "authority".

There is much pragmatism to be praised in Trump's aggressive moves to bolster the security and welfare of the USA in the face of the creeping, disguised, deceptive advances by the Chinese and others. Trump's actions will ultimately benefit the security and welfare of western Europe.

The subjugation of Venezuela and the (possible) acquisition of Greenland do not portend the annihilation of the peoples of those countries. Israel's reality is different. Its subjugation is intended to result in the annihilation of Israelis. It is essential that Trump, especially, comprehend this.

But Netanyahu is made of far sterner stuff than the political leaders who have bent to Trump's will, He knows as well as anyone that Israel has survived, and will continue to survive, by the expedient of ignoring the ceaseless streaming, from every corner of the world, of advice, suggestions, directives and outright confrontational barbs. Israel survives as long as it continues to make its own existential decisions.

While impressing this vital core principle on Trump, Netanyahu will have to be careful to avoid ruffling Trumps' feathers when he insists on Israel retaining full discretion over planned actions that will have a direct affect on Israel's security and welfare. A dent in Trump's all powerful image could inject even more chaos into the world "order". Netanyahu and Trump will find a way to avoid broadcasting the special Israeli arrangement.

But if necessary to ensure Israel's control over its destiny, Israel should quickly unilaterally formally annex Gaza and thereby assume full political control of the strip. It should, in any event, while Trump's "peace board" is pontificating, resume military action to finally destroy Hamas.

In the same vein, Israel should quickly formally annex Judea and Samaria and banish the PA administration, giving Abbas (the mastermind of the 1972 Munich massacre of Jewish athletes) the choice of safe passage out of Israel or jail. Abbas's announced cessation of pay for murdering Israelis should be taken with a large dose of salt - leopards don't change their spots.