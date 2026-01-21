A protester was hit by a car this evening (Wednesday) during a protest by IDF veterans near the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem. The protester was lightly injured. Two others also required medical treatment.

Police forces who were called to the scene began searching for the driver responsible and are investigating the incident.

Magen David Adom stated: "At 4:48 PM, a report was received of several pedestrians who were injured by a vehicle on Weizmann Boulevard in Jerusalem. MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and are transferring 3 injured people to Shaare Zedek Hospital in light condition."