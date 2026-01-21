Following additional staff work conducted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the direction of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Minister decided to withdraw from the “Open Government Partnership," which Israel joined in 2012.

The organization was established in 2011 by former US President Barack Obama to implement the principles of open government in governmental activity.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the decision will be advanced immediately, in cooperation with Minister of Economy Nir Barkat.

“In recent months, the organization has become a political tool for attacking Israel and for promoting anti-Israel initiatives, in a manner that contradicts the principles of the Partnership and the reasons that underpinned Israel’s accession to the body. It has become fertile ground for anti-Israel activity," Sa'ar stated.

As an example, Sa'ar recalled a conference of the organization held in Spain in September 2025, where Israel’s participation was prevented, following Spain’s unprecedented announcement that it would not allow Israel to take part, an act that, according to the Minister, "Received no response whatsoever from the organization’s leadership."

"In addition, the organization adopted a political and anti-Israel decision in its Steering Committee to initiate a review process against Israel, following a complaint submitted by a South African non-governmental organization containing outrageous and baseless allegations against Israel. That concludes this theater of the absurd."