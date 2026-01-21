Yaakov Baruch is 22 years old.

He is fully alert, intelligent, and emotionally present. His mind is sharp, his soul is strong, and his desire to grow in Torah is genuine and deep.

But his body tells a different story.

Due to a severe muscle disease, Yaakov's body is extremely weak. Tasks that most young men take for granted-getting out of bed, getting dressed, moving from room to room-are impossible for him to do alone.

What Dignity Looks Like at 22

For Yaakov, dignity isn't about luxury. It's about leaving his bed in the morning. It's about going to yeshiva and opening a Gemara alongside his study partners. It's about being treated like every other bochur his age, because in every meaningful way, he is.

Learning Torah gives Yaakov life. Being part of a kehillah gives him purpose. Participating in shiurim and davening with a minyan gives him a connection to G-d and the Jewish people.

But none of that is possible without an aide.

And without an aide, Yaakov's entire day is spent alone in bed.

The Gap No One Fills

If you have ever cared for someone elderly or disabled, you know how essential a caregiver is-not just for physical tasks, but for emotional well-being, for maintaining routine, for preserving dignity.

Now imagine that same need in a 22-year-old young man.

Here's the painful reality: because of his age, Yaakov receives no government assistance. No programs. No coverage. No institutional support. He falls into a bureaucratic gap-too young for senior services, too severely disabled to manage without help.

>> To give Yaakov the support he desperately needs - donate now

The Cost of a Normal Day

A private caregiver costs thousands of dollars each month. For Yaakov's family, this expense is crushing and unsustainable. But it's not optional.

This is not about making life easier or more comfortable. This is about making life possible.

Every dollar donated goes directly toward:

Daily assistance getting out of bed and getting dressed

Transportation to and from yeshiva

Support during learning sedarim

Basic physical care throughout the day

The ability to participate in normal life as a ben Torah

Your Role in This Story

Without community support, Yaakov will remain isolated. Unable to learn. Unable to grow. Unable to live the life his neshamah yearns for.

Your contribution doesn't just pay for a caregiver. It pays for Yaakov's dignity. His growth. His connection to Torah and to the world beyond his bedroom walls.

It gives a brilliant young man the chance to become who he's meant to be.

