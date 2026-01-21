Ashgara Mengistu, the brother of former hostage Avera Mengistu, has been missing for two days, police said on Tuesday evening, urging the public’s assistance in locating him.

Mengistu was last seen on Sunday morning when he left his mother’s home in Ma’ale Adumim. Since then, there has been no contact with him.

He was born in 1992 and resides in Ashkelon. Police have provided a brief description: he is approximately 1.75 meters tall, has a medium build, and black hair. He speaks Amharic.

His mother told Channel 12 News, “He arrived from Eilat three weeks ago, and this past week, he came to visit me. I noticed he wasn’t doing well, a bit withdrawn. I asked him if something had happened, if someone had done something to him, but he said no. On Sunday, I stepped out of the house for a moment, and when I returned, I couldn’t open the gate. I don’t know what’s going on or why this is happening to me. How is it that both my children lived in Eilat and came back different? I pray to God to help me."

