הכתבת הותקפה: "למה מביאים נשים להפגנות?" צילום: באדיבות חדשות 12

Channel 12 News reporter Inbar Toizer was attacked by haredi youths during a live broadcast of a haredi demonstration in Jerusalem.

Toizer, who was standing at the Bar Ilan intersection in Jerusalem, reported on the haredi protests and the toddler tragedy in Jerusalem. During the reporting, she was harassed several times by a group of haredi boys.

Towards the end of the broadcast, the boys began to shout loudly and prevented her from completing her speech, so she was forced to finish the report and return the broadcast to the studio.

Presenter Rafi Reshef decided to take an interest in what was happening, and drew the viewers' attention to the harassers, who burst into the broadcast by shouting: "Why do you bring women to every haredi demonstration? Bring men, otherwise we will attack them." Toizer replied: "Our cameraman Lior is a man and today they threw a stone at him."