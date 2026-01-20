Jerusalem's hospitals updated on Tuesday morning that the majority of the infants who were evacuated a day prior from the daycare where two children died have been discharged after undergoing observation and comprehensive medical examinations.

Hadassah Medical Center reported that the majority of the 43 infants who were hospitalized for observation and monitoring at Hadassah Mount Scopus and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals were discharged in good condition.

Three infants remain hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem due to a minor winter illness, which is unrelated to the incident.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center also reported that all of the 27 children who were admitted following the incident were discharged on Tuesday morning in good condition following a series of examinations, which returned with normal results.

As the incident unfolded, reinforced teams of doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians, and social workers were deployed on-site, providing continuous support to the parents and children throughout the night.

As a result of the incident in Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood, two infants, aged two and four months, died, and 70 others were evacuated to hospitals.