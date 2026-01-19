An antisemitic incident took place at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle International Airport when a woman verbally attacked a haredi Jewish man who was holding a Torah scroll. Footage published on social media shows a loud confrontation unfolding in front of passengers and passersby.

In the video, the woman can be heard repeatedly shouting at the man, “Leave France, I’m Muslim." She then proceeds to spit at him while he is holding the Torah scroll.

During the confrontation, another man present at the scene is seen trying to separate the two, as the situation neared a physical altercation. According to the video, his intervention was intended to calm tensions and prevent an escalation in the public space of the airport.

The footage was posted on X by Chen Mazzig, an Israeli activist involved in advocacy and the fight against the BDS movement. Mazzig wrote in response to the incident: “Spitting on a Jewish man carrying a Torah scroll is not random aggression. It is deliberate humiliation. It is an attack on faith, identity, and presence. A man carrying a Torah scroll should be able to walk through an airport without being humiliated. The fact that this even needs to be said shows exactly where we are."

As of now, no official response has been issued by airport authorities or French police regarding the circumstances of the incident.